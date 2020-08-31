'Heart of our communities': Acting CMO pens open letter to parents and teachers as schools reopen today

ACTING CHIEF MEDICAL Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has today published an open letter to parents and teachers as all primary and secondary schools return to classrooms for the first time.

Schools across the country began a phased reopening of classrooms last week with class groups and school years returning for orientation on different days.

This morning thousands of primary and post-primary students will gather for the first time together since schools closed in March to begin the new term.

It comes agains the backdrop of concern among stakeholders across the education sector for the risk of Covid-19 spreading among children and the additional risk of children transmitting the virus back to their respective households.

Glynn, in his letter, states that while there are “no zero-risk options for reopening schools” he said international evidence suggests transmission between children is “uncommon” adding that parents and guardians play a key role in limiting the spread of the virus in school communities.

“Schools are at the heart of our communities and the best way to protect them is to keep the level of Covid-19 in the community low,” he said.

“As parents and guardians, you can play a key role in this, both through your own actions and through the influence that you have on your family and friends.”

Schools have been introducing new measures to support reopening in recent weeks under the guidance of the Department of Education.

“People are worried, everybody is, and as much as any parent wants their child to come to school, they’re also saying ‘how?’,” Judi O’Boyle, Deputy Principal at St Joseph’s Secondary School in Rush, Co Dublin told TheJournal.ie last week.

But Glynn said he is “very aware that many of you are worried about the reopening of schools and the associated risk of Covid-19 for your children”.

“This concern is natural and is to be fully expected after a period of six months during which we have all had to adapt to the challenges posed by Covid-19.”

Meanwhile the HSE has issued advice for parents and schools in the event a child should have a suspected or diagnosed case of Covid-19.

That advice included the immediate family of the child restricting their movements until a test result comes back with positive or negative.

The full open letter from Dr Ronan Glynn published today is below.