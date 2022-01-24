Have you seen Ronan? Appeal for information on 16-year-old boy missing since Friday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy who is missing from Co Donegal.

Ronan Quinn has been missing from Manorcunningham since last Friday evening, 21 January.

He is described as being around 5’8″ in height, of medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey tracksuit, black Nike trainers and a black baseball cap. He was also carrying a rucksack, the colour of which is unknown, with him.

Ronan is known to frequent the south side of Dublin city.

Anyone with information on Ronan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7115, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.