Demonstrators march through Roscrea to protest use of hotel to house asylum seekers

DEMONSTRATORS HAVE MARCHED through Roscrea, Co Tipperary, to protest the closure of a local hotel and its use to house international protection applicants.

On Monday, a crowd of up to 300 people gathered to protest the Racket Hall Hotel in Roscrea hotel being used to house international protection applicants.

A man was arrested and later released during scuffles with gardaí as a small number of men women and children were moved into the hotel. There have been ongoing protests at the hotel all week, where an encampment has been set up.

Demonstrators object to the closure of the Racket Hall, which was the only hotel in the town, and its use to house asylum seekers and IP applicants.

Photos and videos from the scene today show a large crowd marching through the town.

The crowd marching through Roscrea today.

Protestors marched from the hotel on the Old Dublin Road before speakers addressed the crowd on Castle Street.

The crowd was led by a number of people holding a banner which read #IRELANDISFULL. Demonstrators waved Irish and Roscrea flags and sang Ireland’s Call.

The crowd were then addressed by a number of speakers, including Independent Tipperary TDs Mattie McGrath and Michael Lowry, and Independent Offaly TD Carol Nolan.

“The facts are that Roscrea has taken its share. Roscrea has been very welcoming to hundreds of refugees. Roscrea’s services here are completely overburdened,” Lowry told the crowd.

Earlier this week, Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman said he will speak with Tipperary TDs to discuss support to services in Roscrea in light of the arrival of International Protection Applicants families to the area.

With reporting from Niall O’Connor