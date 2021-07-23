RSA warns of hazardous driving conditions and 'greasy' roads in coming days

THE ROAD SAFETY Authority (RSA) has advised drivers and motorcycle riders to take extra care on the road this weekend due to a break in the weather.

Despite the warm temperatures remaining, there has been a break in the dry weather in parts of the country today, with more rain expected over the coming days.

The RSA say that road conditions can become hazardous after a prolonged dry spell due to a build-up of oil and rubber deposit which develops on the road.

When the weather breaks, this deposit mixes with rainwater, which makes the road surface “greasy” and increases stopping distances and the risk of skidding.

They are advising drivers and motorcycle riders to slow down and increase braking distance if they are taking to the roads this weekend.

They are also advising motorists to take special care when driving behind trucks or buses as they generate more spray which reduces visibility, and to watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

Earlier today, Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for the entire country until 8pm this evening.

The warning advises that thunderstorms will affect a number of areas this afternoon and evening.

Lightning, hail and heavy downpours will result in localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

Counties most at risk are Wicklow, Kildare, Laois, Offaly, Tipperary, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

Met Éireann has also extended the Status Yellow high temperature weather warning for the entire country. It was due to expire this evening but will now be in place until 9am tomorrow.

The Status Orange weather warning for Cavan, Monaghan, south Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford, and Westmeath will lift at 9am today and will revert to a Yellow warning as with the rest of the country.