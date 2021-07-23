High temperatures will continue today before weather starts cooling slightly over the weekend

ANOTHER WARM DAY is on the cards across Ireland today, ahead of the high temperatures dipping slightly over the weekend.

Heat ranging from 27 to 30 degrees is expected with slightly cooler temperatures in east Leinster and south Munster where highs of 24 to 26 degrees are forecast due to a moderate easterly breeze.

While most of the country faces dry conditions today, Met Éireann says thunderstorms will break out over counties in the south, west and midlands during the afternoon and evening with heavy downpours expected in local areas.

It will be “humid and warm” tonight as temperatures won’t fall below 15 degrees.

The ongoing heatwave means that the Status Yellow high temperature weather warning for the entire country has been extended. It was due to expire this evening but will now be in place until 9am on Saturday.

The Status Orange weather warning for Cavan, Monaghan, south Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford, and Westmeath will lift at 9am today and will revert to a Yellow warning as with the rest of the country.

The country saw another rarity when its first ‘tropical night’ for 20 years was recorded on Wednesday.

The term is used when the temperature does not fall under 20 degrees Celsius during the night time.

Met Éireann announced yesterday that Valentia Observatory in Kerry met the criteria as it did not record a temperature below 20.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night.

Tropical nights are rare in Ireland, with only six recorded throughout the span of the digital record.

Weekend forecast

Further sunshine is forecast for Saturday, along with 23 to 26 degrees temperatures generally, although it will be hazier in the east.

Isolated showers are expected for Munster and Connacht later on Saturday.

The heat wave will continue easing off on Sunday as scattered showers develop in the afternoon, but it will be remain warm with highest temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees.

Some of the coolest temperatures the country has faced over the past 10 days will take hold on Sunday night with a mild 14 degrees forecast.