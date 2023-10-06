Close to 70% of children killed or seriously injured on Irish roads were a pedestrian or cyclist

NEW RESEARCH HAS found that close to 70% of children killed or seriously injured on Irish roads were either walking or cycling at the time.

The latest Child Casualties report analyses data between 2014 and 2022, which is based on the Road Safety Authority’s collision database.

The report was published today to coincide with National Child Safety Day and as part of the Irish Road Safety Week.

Between 2014 and 2022, 56 children aged 15 and under were killed on Irish roads, while 852 were seriously injured.

This represents 4% of all fatalities on Irish roads and 8% of serious injuries.

A serious injury is defined as one wherein the person is detained in hospital as an in-patient, or any of the following injuries whether or not the person was detained in hospital: fractures; concussion; internal injuries; crushing; severe cuts and lacerations; or severe general shock requiring medical treatment.

Of those 908 children who were killed or seriously injured, just over half (51%) were pedestrians, 28% were vehicle passengers, and 18% were cyclists.

A further 2% were motorcyclists, while 1% were drivers.

Over a fifth (23%) of seriously injured child pedestrians were crossing the road at the time of the incident, while 9% were playing in the roadway.

The RSA also found that of the 134 child cyclists seriously injured between 2016 and 2022, 68% were not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, while 22% were recorded as wearing a helmet.

The helmet status of the remaining 10% was unknown.

The RSA noted that helmet wearing data is only available from 2016 onwards.

Dublin and Cork accounted for the highest numbers of child casualties, with 30% of child casualties occurring in Dublin and 10% in Cork.

On the other end of the scale, Sligo had the fewest child casualties, accounting for less than 1% of the national figure.

Children were also more likely to be injured on urban roads, with 67% of child casualties occurring on urban roads with a speed limit of 60 km/h or less.

The number of male children injured or killed on Irish roads has been consistently higher than the number of female child casualties.

Last year, 66% of children killed or seriously injured on Irish roads were male, while 34% were female.

Meanwhile, 55% of children killed on Irish roads were aged 10-15, 20% were aged 5-9, and 25% were aged 4 and under.

Of those who were seriously injured, 60% were aged 10-15, 25% were aged 5-9, and 15% were 4 and under.

Speaking on the publication of the report, the CEO of the RSA Sam Waide said the figures “reveal concerning trends”.

“Children are among our most vulnerable road users, and they are less able to protect themselves from traffic hazards,” said Waide.

Waide also noted that there has been an increase in child fatalities in 2023.

To date in 2023, 139 people have been killed on Irish roads.

This is an increase of 26 compared to the same date last year, and the number of children aged 0-15 killed on Irish roads in 2023 to date is 12, compared to 5 in all of 2022.

“That is why we must all exercise extra caution and responsibility when driving near places where children are likely to be present, such as schools, playgrounds and residential streets,” said Waide.

“The report shows that children cycling or walking in urban areas are at particularly high risk and it is vital that motorists slow down, observe carefully and share the roads safely with children.”

He added that rural roads also involve risk, in particular for children as car passengers.

“Reducing speed, driving without being under the influence of drink or drugs, avoiding driver distraction and using front and rear seatbelts (and child car seats/restraints where required) are vital measures for the road safety of children in Ireland,” Waide continued.

“We cannot afford to be complacent or careless when it comes to road safety. We all have a duty to make all our roads as safe as possible for everyone, especially for our children.”