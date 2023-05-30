RTB receives over 4,000 eviction notices for the third quarter in a row

THE RESIDENTIAL TENANCIES Board (RTB) received 4,753 eviction notices in the first quarter of this year, an increase of 424 since the last three months of 2022. The RTB received a similar number in the third quarter of 2022 (4,741).

Notices of termination are given when a landlord wishes to evict tenants from a property, which can be for a number of reasons.

2,631 (55%) of the notices received by the RTB so far this year were a result of landlords intending to sell their properties while tenants breaching their contract obligations accounted for just under 19%.

Additionally, the reason for 18% of the notices submitted was that the landlord wished to move a family member into the property.

Other reasons for submitting notices of termination include unsuitability as accommodation, substantial refurbishment and change of property use.

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin responded to the RTB publication on Twitter by calling on the government to reintroduce the ban on no-fault evictions which it lifted earlier this year.

“The latest increase in eviction notice figures published by the RTB are alarming,” he said via the party’s twitter account.

“Government needs to reinstate the eviction ban on no fault evictions and introduce an emergency package of measures to address the escalating housing crisis.”

Ó Broin gave a lengthier response to the numbers in a statement issued by Sinn Féin, saying:

“With the number of evictions notices being issued at such a high rate there is little doubt that without an emergency intervention by government the numbers in emergency accommodation are going to continue to rise.

“Government must immediately reintroduce the ban on no fault evictions and introduce an emergency package of measures to address the escalating homeless crisis; including using emergency planning and procurement to deliver an additional volume of social and affordable homes and increased staffing to Councils to process tenant-in-situ purchases more quickly.”

In a statement, Focus Ireland director of advocacy Mike Allen said:

“It is highly worrying to see this continued rise of intended evictions at any time but especially now as the latest figures issued on Friday show a record total of over 12,000 people homeless.”

Labour leader Ivana Bacik also weighed in on the topic in a statement, with particular criticism of the attitude of Taoiseach Micheál Martin, claiming he had “no appetite to engage with us in opposition.”

“Rather than giving serious consideration to our Homeless Families Bill, which has the support of organisations, including Focus Ireland, he chose to obfuscate and triangulate, avoiding the question altogether.

“The Taoiseach’s whataboutery does a disservice to the parliamentary process, given that the Government had previously committed to working with us on these bills. Moreover, it shows contempt for groups like Focus and the thousands of renters who have received a notice to quit and have nowhere to go.

Bacik also called for the ban on no-fault evictions to be reinstated, as did Cian O’Callaghan of the Social Democrats.

“In a week where charities and NGOs are releasing data showing the full extent of firefighting that they are doing on the front lines of the crisis, the Government must face up to the fact that lifting the eviction ban has not worked. It must be reinstated until there is an evidence basis in place for its lifting,” said Bacik.

O’Callaghan echoed that sentiment, saying:

“The Government must immediately reinstate the eviction ban and significantly ramp-up the delivery of cost-rental, affordable purchase and social homes.”

Under legislation introduced in 2019, the notice must be delivered to the tenant who has been in the property for six months or more within 28 days of the landlord’s intended termination date.

Under more recent legislation, introduced in July 2022, the notice must also be provided to the RTB on the same day as the tenant. While this is a legal obligation it is also done on a self-reporting basis.