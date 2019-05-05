This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -1 °C Sunday 5 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

RTÉ now lists all candidates in a constituency whenever one is mentioned on air

How does RTÉ achieve balance with its election coverage? The ‘stopwatch’ approach and listing all its candidates.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 5 May 2019, 6:00 AM
7 minutes ago 77 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4617355
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

RTÉ IS ENSURING it adheres to the broadcasting authority’s election rules by listing all candidates in a particular constituency whenever one is mentioned.

This means that if RTÉ report on comments made by Peter Casey, then all other candidates in the constituency he’s running in – the Midlands North-West – must also be listed.

Since official election campaigning began on 24 April, RTÉ is must adhere to airtime coverage guidelines, set out by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI). Among those rules are:

“In terms of airtime allocated, broadcasters must do so in a manner that is equitable and fair to all interests.”

RTÉ said that listing candidates is just one way it achieves balanced coverage:

“In our coverage on all platforms, we list all candidates if covering a given constituency.

For example, last Sunday The Week in Politics had a live studio panel discussion with five candidates in one constituency, broadcast pre-recorded contributions from other candidates and listed the remaining candidates and their main issues within the programme for the audience.

When the BAI was asked if it had instructed RTÉ to list each candidate so that it adheres to its guidelines, a spokesperson said it “had not issued instructions to RTÉ regarding the listing of candidates in its election coverage”. 

Section 5 of the BAI Election and Referenda Guidelines requires broadcasters to develop mechanisms in respect of their approach to election and/or referenda coverage that are open, transparent and fair to all interested parties, but the BAI does not set detailed requirements for those mechanisms. 

Stopwatch

RTÉ also uses a “stopwatch” or 50:50 time limit is where programme makers measure the airtime received during broadcasts by representatives of opposing sides of a debate.

This was used during the Eighth Amendment referendum campaign where a debate featuring a pro-life and pro-choice candidate would aim to allocate both candidates with an equal amount of airtime.

But the BAI has said previously that there’s been a misconception that this type of approach is necessary to adhere to its guidelines, and said that if it’s applied “rigorously that it doesn’t do justice to the programming, it’s too narrow”. 

RTÉ has said that it does use a “stopwatch” approach, but it’s “an editorial tool to guide our coverage, and is not the only factor we use”. Balanced coverage is determined by a number of factors, outlined in Section 5 of the Rule 27 BAI guidelines.

The BAI said that its guidelines state that decisions in respect of editorial coverage of an election or referenda rests solely with broadcasters.

However, broadcasters must be in a position to demonstrate how any mechanisms have ensured fairness, objectivity and impartiality in instances where complaints are received directly by the broadcaster or referred to the BAI.

“Other than in the context of a complaint or other compliance investigation, the BAI does not comment on the specific mechanisms that a broadcaster chooses to uses to ensure fairness, objectivity and impartiality in relation to election or referenda interests.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie