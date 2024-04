THE NATIONAL UNION of Journalists will today call on Media Minister Catherine Martin to “end the uncertainty over the funding” of RTÉ.

In its opening statement to the Joint Oireachtas Committee, the NUJ will also voice concern about planned job cuts at RTÉ in order to bridge public funding gaps.

Emma O’Kelly, RTÉ journalist and chair of the NUJ’s Dublin broadcasting branch, will today outline “concerns” about the vision for RTÉ as outlined in the New Direction Strategic Vision document.

Representatives of multiple trade unions will appear before the Oireachtas Media Committee today to discuss governance and culture issues at RTÉ.

O’Kelly will tell the Committee in her opening statement that “staff are concerned that the organisation is being in effect held to ransom” and that there is concern that “funding decisions are being delayed while RTÉ continues to teeter on the brink of disaster”.

She will argue that the license fee model is no longer fit for purpose and that public service media needs to be supported by a “new sustainable and equitable funding model”.

In March, Media Minister Catherine Martin said she was committed to making a decision on a new funding model for RTÉ by the summer.

O’Kelly will also outline concerns that much of the work currently done in house will be outsourced to the private sector.

“We are concerned that those jobs will be replaced by mostly precarious short-term contracts in the private sector, where workers move from short-term contract to short-term contract with no rights to things like pensions, or holiday pay, or maternity leave,” O’Kelly will tell the Committee later.

She will add that this is a working environment “that especially damages women”.

O’Kelly will also remark that while the NUJ fully supports the growing independent sector, it should not be achieved at the expense of jobs in RTÉ.

Meanwhile, SIPTU representatives will tell TDs and Senators that they “cannot overstate” the sense of betrayal among RTÉ staff when the disclosures in summer 2023 revealed that “not everyone was treated the same” at the state broadcaster.

Speaking ahead of the Committee, SIPTU’s services divisional organiser Teresa Hannick said members have had “deep misgivings relating to the governance of RTÉ for several years”.

She also criticised staff finding out about the proposed job losses outlined in the New Direction document via leaks to the media.

The unions will today also highlight the issue of bogus self-employment contracts at the public broadcaster.

Under a cost-saving strategic vision published by RTÉ in November, the broadcaster announced plans to cut 400 jobs through voluntary redundancies over the next two years.

SIPTU will today tell the Oireachtas Media Committee that since this announcement, RTÉ has not communicated with staff exactly where the 400 job cuts will come from.

SIPTU represents the largest and most diverse group of workers at RTÉ, including administrative staff, musicians and actors.

RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakurst has publicly stated that there will be no job losses for News and Current Affairs, which SIPTU says suggests that most of the job losses will be incurred by its members.

“It is extremely difficult to engage constructively with an employer who launches an ambiguous document labelled a strategic vision for the future with no real detail on where these 400 job losses will come from, nor how they will be achieved, and nothing on what could be the implications on the lives of the workers that are left behind,” SIPTU will tell the Committee today.

The union will also raise concerns relating to Fair City staff and members of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

It will also relay the message that Nuacht studios across the organisation are “falling apart” and that it is an “extremely difficult and stressful situation to work in”.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) will outline the challenge it has been for RTÉ staff to continue working “against a backdrop of unfolding scandals”.

The NUJ will stress that the crisis at RTÉ is “multifaceted” and will note that successive Governments have “failed to address” the critical issue of funding public service broadcasting in Ireland.

The NUJ will also call for the immediate publication of the outstanding report into contractor fees and human resources at RTÉ.

This and a second report on Culture and Governance have been delayed since early this year.

On the strategic vision published by RTÉ management in November, the NUJ will tell the committee today that it does not believe 400 job cuts are required at the broadcaster.

“The level of job losses envisaged cannot be achieved without having a negative impact on editorial output,” the NUJ will say.

Overall, the NUJ will say that it does not believe the November strategy is the appropriate basis for ensuring the continued existence and enhancement of RTÉ.

Representatives from Connect Trade Union and Unite will also appear before today’s committee at 1.30pm.

Unite’s opening statement will focus on the “misclassification of workers’ employment status”, or what it refers to as the “bogus self-employed”.

It will note that the Department of Social Enterprise is currently investigating whether close to 700 RTÉ workers should have been classified as full employees.

Unite will remark that “bogus self-employment” creates inequality in the workplace, as one worker is on a permanent contract with associated benefits, while another in the same or equivalent roles has their employment misclassified and is denied these benefits.