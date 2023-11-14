RTÉ staff to be briefed on broadcaster's cost-saving plans and job losses today

RTÉ STAFF WILL meet with management today where they will be briefed about plans to cut some 400 jobs at the national broadcaster.

The “strategic vision” cost-saving plan, which is due to be published today, sets out the cost of voluntary redundancy scheme at an estimated €40 million.

The plan also intends to further reduce operating costs by around €10 million next year.

Overall, the plan sets out to reduce the headcount of staff at the national broadcaster by 20%.

Director General Kevin Bakhurst is expected to outline the plans to staff members this afternoon, after much of the details of the plan were leaked yesterday evening.

Following reports of job losses, unions called for the plan to be published immediately stating that it was unfair for staff to hear about potential job losses via media reports.

The plan, which went to the Arts Minister Catherine Martin at the end of last week, sets out that there will more production in Cork and in other regions in the years ahead, such as Galway and Limerick.

More content is set to be produced through independent commissions while the plan states that services such as RTÉ + 1, RTÉ Radio 1 Extra, RTÉ Pulse and RTÉ 2XM are to be scrapped.

The plan is also expected to outline ideas of vacating part of the Donnybrook campus.

Government sources have said the plan sets out a ‘sizeable surgery’ on the broadcaster, with some concerns raised about the sale of some of the land on the Donnybrook site, and whether it would be worth it.

A wholesale disposal of the land is not part of the plan.

The staff meeting at the broadcaster and news of job losses comes as the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is due to meet today to discuss the original note taken during a meeting in relation to Ryan Tubridy’s contract.

RTÉ u-turned on their stance that the note should not be provided to committee members due to legal reasons. It agreed on Friday to supply a summary note of the original brief, while also agreeing to supply the original document to the committee.

Members have agreed to destroy the original document once members have discussed it in private session today.

The note details a meeting between ex-RTÉ boss Dee Forbes and Tubridy’s agent Noel Kelly in 2020, where it was ultimately agreed that the broadcaster would underwrite the agreement for Ryan Tubridy’s contract.

The committee chair Brian Stanley told The Journal last week that he welcomed the decision by RTÉ to supply the original note to members stating it was vital to the committee in completing their report into the controversies surrounding the national broadcaster.

The PAC had refused the broadcaster’s request to bring the note in private after an hour-long private session between the stakeholders of the inquiry.

RTÉ was plunged into crisis in June when the State broadcaster revealed it under-declared fees to Tubridy, its then-highest-paid staff member.

The scandal widened as a series of other financial and governance issues emerged.