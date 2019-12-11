RTÉ has deferred its decision on the relocation of Lyric FM from Limerick

RTÉ HAS SAID that it has deferred its decision on the relocation of its Lyric FM studios in Limerick.

It comes following a request from the government for RTÉ to take this course of action yesterday after announcing a funding injection to help the national broadcaster.

Addressing an Oireachtas Committee yesterday, director general Dee Forbes said that no decision had been made to defer the decision aimed at cutting costs with RTÉ looking to save €60 million in the coming years.

That position has been changed, with the deferral now made until next September.

More as we get it…