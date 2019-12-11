This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 11 December, 2019
RTÉ has deferred its decision on the relocation of Lyric FM from Limerick

It means a reprieve for now for the jobs located at the Limerick studios.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 5:20 PM
10 minutes ago 343 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4928898

RTÉ HAS SAID that it has deferred its decision on the relocation of its Lyric FM studios in Limerick.

It comes following a request from the government for RTÉ to take this course of action yesterday after announcing a funding injection to help the national broadcaster.

Addressing an Oireachtas Committee yesterday, director general Dee Forbes said that no decision had been made to defer the decision aimed at cutting costs with RTÉ looking to save €60 million in the coming years. 

That position has been changed, with the deferral now made until next September. 

More as we get it…

