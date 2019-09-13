This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 13 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fears for Lyric FM's future as RTÉ deals with unprecedented financial situation

Presenters and fans have been calling for support in the wake of a Prime Time episode last night.

By Aoife Barry Friday 13 Sep 2019, 5:12 PM
1 hour ago 5,844 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4808894
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

PRESENTERS ON LYRIC FM and station listeners have reacted in shock online today to new speculation that RTÉ is considering the future of the station.

On last night’s Prime Time, it emerged that the programme understands RTÉ is in talks about “cutting deeply into areas it is legally obliged to deliver” and is “considering the future of Lyric FM”. This is due to RTÉ’s ‘unprecedented’ financial situation.

The station, which is 20 years old this year, is based in Limerick. There was no RTÉ spokesperson available for last night’s Prime Time episode and the station did not confirm that it is considering Lyric FM’s future.

However, due to Prime Time’s statement presenters on the station reacted in shock today to the news. 

Liz Nolan, who presents The Full Score on Lyric, tweeted today calling for a show of support for the station on social media:

She described the Prime Time news as “a profound blow” to public service broadcasting. 

In response to Nolan’s tweet there was an outpouring of support from fans of the station. 

RTÉ, which has 1,800 employees, produces much of its own content – but it emerged last weekend that it is experiencing unprecedented financial difficulties. 

In a letter to staff, RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes said that although the decision by the Government to tender for TV licence collection services was welcome, the decision to defer implementation of a revised media charge system “means that the crisis in the funding of public service media will continue”.

“And with reform now pushed out further, RTÉ’s capacity to deliver against its existing remit is severely compromised,” Forbes added in the letter. 

She told staff that “it will no longer be possible to continue as we are” due to the fact that commercial revenues and public funding are both “significantly below” what is needed to operate RTÉ in its current form.

The RTÉ Executive and the RTÉ Board have been assessing everything the broadcaster does and what it can continue to do into the future, Forbes said. 

Prime Time said it understands that RTÉ is also looking at the future of a wide range of other services which could be cut. 

On the agenda is cutting the salaries of the biggest stars at RTÉ, with the RTÉ trade union suggesting a pay ceiling of €250k for each star, said Prime Time. 

On last night’s Prime Time was Minister Pat Rabbitte, who said that “RTÉ has been making hard choices for some considerable time”.

It now receives €100m less in revenue than it received in 2008 at the time of the Celtic Tiger crash. 

“It’s not a trivial issue of whether RTÉ can sell off more land, whether it can close Lyric,” said Rabbitte.” I mean, that would be an outrage, frankly, and as Cillian Fennell [of Stillwater Communications, also on Prime Time] said, is not going to provide a solution in the complex world we live in today.”

RTÉ Lyric FM attracts 273,000 listeners on a weekly basis, while RTÉ 2FM reaches 839k of adults aged 15+ and RTÉ Radio 1 has a weekly reach of over 1.3million. Aodán O Dubhghaill, head of RTÉ Lyric FM, said that the recent JNLR figures “[confirm] the place that quality classical music has for audiences on the island of Ireland. As we celebrate 20 years on air, we at RTÉ lyric fm are honoured to be the broadcast custodians of that important music tradition.”

TheJournal.ie asked RTÉ if it could comment on the speculation over Lyric FM’s future.

In a statement, it said:

RTÉ remains committed to meeting the ever-changing needs of Irish audiences and to securing the future of public service media in Irish life. We are mindful of RTÉ’s central role in reflecting who we are as a people and a nation and where we are going, a role that is more important now than ever. However, with commercial revenues and public funding both significantly below what is needed to operate the organisation in its current form, it is no longer possible to continue as we are.
It is in this context that we are currently finalising a review of everything we currently do and what we can continue to do in the future and we expect to be in a position to share details in the coming weeks.

- With reporting from Cónal Thomas

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie