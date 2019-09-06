RTÉ 'reassessing everything it does' amid unprecedented financial situation

RTÉ STAFF HAVE been told the broadcaster’s financial situation is unlike anything it has seen before and that everything it does is being reassessed.

In a letter to staff, RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes said that although the decision by the Government to tender for TV licence collection services was welcome, the decision to defer implementation of a revised media charge system “means that the crisis in the funding of public service media will continue”.

“And with reform now pushed out further, RTÉ’s capacity to deliver against its existing remit is severely compromised,” Forbes added.

Forbes said that with commercial revenues and public funding both “significantly below” what is needed to operate RTÉ in its current form, the broadcaster’s financial situation is unlike anything it has seen before.

“As a result, it will no longer be possible to continue as we are,” Forbes said.

Forbes said that the RTÉ Executive, together with the RTÉ Board, has been reassessing everything the broadcaster currently does and what it can continue to do into the future.

“This review is almost complete and we will share details with you as soon as we practically can,” Forbes said.

It is expected that these details will be made available to RTÉ staff in October.