LIVE: Fresh revelations around RTÉ finances as executives to make latest Oireachtas appearance

BETWEEN THE REVELATION that RTÉ was using more barter accounts than first disclosed, to fresh details around Ryan Tubridy’s contract, a lot has happened around the national broadcaster in the past 24 hours.

More is to come too as RTÉ executives are to make their latest appearance before the Oireachtas Media Committee this afternoon.

Ahead of that appearance, RTÉ has provided information contained in a series of documents to TDs last night ahead of RTÉ’s appearance before committee hearing at 1.30pm.

The details include:

And Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly have also agreed to come before Oireachtas committees as the controversy over RTÉ’s failure to disclose €345,000 worth of payments to the presenter continues.

Follow along with The Journal’s liveblog for updates throughout the day.

Siún Ní Raghallaigh has also used the opening statement to defend the board’s handling of the crisis since details emerged internally in March. Her opening statement sets out the actions the board has taken to investigate the company’s finances. “I am not saying that we have got everything right, but it was the Board who commissioned the Grant Thornton report and brought the initial facts into the light. It was the Board who put the second Grant Thornton process is in train. “It was the Board who brought disciplinary action against the former Director General. And, as I stated in my opening statement to the Public Accounts Committee last week, it is the Board who will drive the pursuit of the facts.” RTÉ board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh is to tell the Oireachtas Media Committee that a culture of “indifference to proper process” has prevailed in RTÉ and is behind the current scandal. In her opening statement, seen by The Journal, she welcomes that this culture is being reviewed. “I think it is fair to say that it is this culture, of careless stewardship and indifference to proper process, that has sown the seeds of the crisis that has shaken this institution to its core.” She adds: “Since I became Chair, and in dealing with this crisis, I have made every effort to pursue the facts, irrespective of where those facts might lead.” The Minister for Arts and Media has confirmed a Grant Thornton investigation into Toy Show the Musical. In a statement, Minister Catherine Martin said she had also spoken to RTÉ Chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh today for an outline of the board’s position, particularly around what Martin called the “deeply unsatisfactory nature” in which information is being provided by RTÉ’s executive. Martin said the Board has now written to the Deputy Director General and the incoming Director General Kevin Bakhurst outlining that this has “eroded” the board’s trust and confidence in the executive. “In this context, the Board has requested that swift action be taken. The Chair will speak more on this issue at the Media Committee today,” Martin said. Reacting to the latest information, the Irish Secretary of the National Union of Journalists Séamus Dooley said that NUJ members and their colleagues in RTÉ are “shellshocked” at the breakdown of expenditure released by the RTÉ Executive Board to Oireachtas Committees this morning. The NUJ also noted with particular concern the personal letter issued to Ryan Tubridy by then Director General, Dee Forbes, confirming that his salary would not be subject to cuts, as the union says it came not long after Forbes refusing various measures to ease the pandemic crisis. “This letter was issued six months after the unilateral suspension of increments and a few months before the imposition of pay cuts,” the statement said. “The Director General opposed the filling of editorial posts, including temporary posts aimed at providing cover in the RTÉ newsroom during the Covid 19 pandemic.” Good afternoon. Eoghan Dalton here to take you through the latest updates and revelations around RTÉ. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has spoken about the controversy in the Dáil, saying that it has to be established if RTÉ executives were deliberately misleading parliamentary committees or just providing information that turned out to be wrong. “There is a difference between giving incorrect information to a committee or the Dáil, which many of us would have done, and actually lying,” he said. The Fine Gael leader said barter accounts were used regularly within the media industry and that there was no issue about that. “It’s the misuse of barter accounts for secret payments, that’s the real issue here,” he added. “And certainly I didn’t become aware of this until the last couple of weeks and only found out last night that there were additional barter accounts. “And I’m really bothered about that, quite frankly … So we’re not satisfied at all about the answers that we’ve been given by RTE to date, it is below the standards that you would expect, not just of people working in a public body, but of anyone working in any body, quite frankly. It is really not a satisfactory situation.”

