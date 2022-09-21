Over 250,000 people tuned into RTÉ to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday

OVER 250,000 people in Ireland tuned in to RTÉ to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday.

The British monarch’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey was watched by more than 26 million people in the UK, provisional figures showed yesterday.

Figures released by RTÉ today show that over 250,000 viewers in Ireland turned in to the coverage of the figure on RTÉ One and RTÉ One +1 on Monday morning.

This is in additional to 25,000 streams on RTÉ Player.

On average, 77,000 viewers watched the two hours of dedicated coverage between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

Figures from the RTÉ News channel were not included.

To put these figures into some context, 725,000 viewers watched Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on RTÉ2 on 8 March 2021.

Over 1.8 million people tuned in to view the Late Late Toy Show last year on RTÉ.

In 2019, over 650,000 million people in Ireland tuned into Virgin Media Two to watch the Love Island finale in which rugby player Greg O’Shea and Amber Gill took the top prize.