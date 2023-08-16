Report on Ryan Tubridy's salary to be published today

A SECOND REPORT on the under-reporting of Ryan Tubridy’s salary by RTÉ is due to be published today.

The national broadcaster has been engulfed in controversy since it emerged that the presenter’s salary was significantly higher than what RTÉ said he was being paid.

The former Late Late Show host earned a total of €345,000 more than his published earnings from 2017 to 2022.

The Board of RTÉ received the Grant Thornton report yesterday. RTÉ News has reported that the board has met to discuss it.

It’s understood Minister Martin has also received the report.

She has spoken with RTÉ chairperson Siún Ní Raghallaigh.

Reports suggest the national broadcaster has lost millions in funding through the fee since the scandal broke.