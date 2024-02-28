Advertisement
RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst addressing today's rally Muiris O'Cearbhaill/The Journal
RTÉ

Bakhurst takes to loudhailer at RTÉ staff rally, says it's been 'horrendous period' for workers

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has called for a focus to be put on public service broadcasting.
0
5.2k
Updated 58 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 58 minutes ago

RTÉ DIRECTOR GENERAL Kevin Bakhurst has told a rally outside the broadcaster that the recent period of time has been “horrendous” for all staff. 

Bakhurst said it has been a “rough few weeks” for the organisation, adding that he is “absolutely determined to make this a better organisation for you all to work in, a better organisation to deliver to audiences and to rebuild trust and pride in working here”. 

Staff at RTÉ are holding rally this afternoon at the plaza in RTÉ Donnybrook as the broadcaster continues to deal with ongoing controversies. 

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has called for a focus to be put on public service broadcasting funding following last night’s meeting of the Oireachtas Media Committee. 

Media Minister Catherine Martin last night faced a three-hour grilling by TDs and Senators at the committee, which centred around the resignation of the former chair of the RTÉ board, Siún Ní Raghallaigh. 

The Journal / YouTube

In a statement this morning, the NUJ said the resignation of Ní Raghallaigh and the circumstances surrounding her departure have added to a sense of “chaos” which it says has “engulfed the organisation”. 

“The ongoing political controversies, the carousel of allegations and counter-allegations and the drip feed of information have left an already demoralised staff reeling. What RTÉ workers now need is a sharp focus on the future,” NUJ Irish Secretary Séamus Dooley said. 

RTÉ NUJ representative Emma O’Kelly has said members “remain concerned at the financial crisis caused by the delay in reforming the financing of public service broadcasting”. 

“Legitimate concern over corporate governance failures and understandable anger at the lack of engagement by former senior executives should not be used to further delay decisions on the funding of public service broadcasting,” O’Kelly said. 

“Our call on the government is to act immediately to confirm a new model of funding for public service broadcasting, one which provides certainty to RTÉ staff, the independent production sector, and the public.”

Addressing the crowd at the rally, O’Kelly said: “If you look at something like Toy Show the Musical, it was RTÉ desperately looking for a goose that would lay a golden egg because we were starved of public funding.”

She said that lessons need to be learnt from “everything that has happened”. 

“By learning lessons, we need to look to the root cause which is funding and the kind of funding. We work in RTÉ, we know there are very few golden eggs. The quality programming comes from slow and steady and hard work from talented and creative individuals, that is what we want to see,” O’Kelly said. 

Committee hearing

During yesterday’s committee, Minister Martin disclosed that the former chair had “indicated she might resign” if she received a letter ahead of Martin’s interview on Prime Time last Thursday. 

She said she sent the letter that evening anyway, as she hoped Ní Raghallaigh’s indication was merely “a rash comment”, adding: “It was so astounding.”

In her opening statement to the committee, Martin said that the events of last week were “not the first time” Ní Raghallaigh “failed to give a clear account of her and the Board’s work at RTÉ”. 

She also told the committee that Bakhurst had told her that his predecessor Dee Forbes did not received an exit package when she left the broadcaster.  

With reporting by Muiris O’Cearbhaill at the scene at RTÉ 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags