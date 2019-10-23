RTÉ contacts Facebook about sponsored posts featuring Ryan Tubridy

RTÉ HAS CONTACTED Facebook about a number of sponsored posts featuring Ryan Tubridy that have appeared on the social media site.

The posts, which are being served to the timelines of Irish users, feature images from Tubridy’s 2016 interview with talkshow host Graham Norton on the Late Late Show.

Each of the posts seen by TheJournal.ie contain some variation of the headline: ‘Presenter questions his career after being upstaged live on TV.’

The posts contain links to online marketplace Amazon. When clicked on, one of the posts directed users to a page on the site where presenter Michael Parkinson’s autobiography could be purchased.

A spokesperson for RTÉ said the broadcaster has “raised this issue with Facebook”.

Earlier this year Tubridy’s RTÉ colleague Miriam O’Callaghan launched a High Court action against Facebook over ‘scam product’ ads.

The broadcaster claimed that she was defamed in a series of “false” and “malicious” adverts containing her image and name. The High Court heard that O’Callaghan intends to seek damages over the advertisements that first appeared on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram in May 2018.

The adverts contained various headlines wrongly suggesting that O’Callaghan had left her job with RTÉ’s Prime Time.

The court heard O’Callaghan had “nothing to do” with the adverts, which were linked to offers for skin care products.

Facebook did not respond to a request for comment on the Tubridy sponsored posts.

