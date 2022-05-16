#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 16 May 2022
Russian state TV responds to Taoiseach's comments that nuclear simulation is 'sinister'

Russia is not intimidating anyone, host Dmitry Kiselyov said, adding that “talking about our capabilities has an anti-war modality.”

By Zuzia Whelan Monday 16 May 2022, 6:56 PM
1 hour ago 14,044 Views 4 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

RUSSIAN STATE TELEVISION has commented on a recent controversial video of a simulation of Ireland and the UK being destroyed by a nuclear strike. 

The clip appeared on Russian state broadcaster Russia-1 over the weekend, and showed a nuclear sub launching a missile to hit the coast off Ireland, creating a tsunami which would destroy both Ireland and the UK.

Earlier this month, Taoiseach Micheál Martin called it “very sinister”, and showing “a mindset that is worrying and not in touch with reality”.

The Russian broadcaster responded on the same programme, hosted by Dmitry Kiselyov, saying that the comments were made “in response to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s threat to strike Russia without NATO consultations”. 

Johnson, Kiselyov said, had made a “groundless hypothesis” that Russia may use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. 

“It’s clear that Boris Johnson, having simulated a Russian nuclear attack, was also threatening us specifically with a nuclear strike in revenge,” he said. 

“We had to say then that the whole British archipelago is basically a sinkable island, and Russia has every capability for such a nuclear retaliation.”

The segment added that “Ireland literally flew into a rage,” following this, and that “of course as a neutral country it wasn’t nice for Ireland to become collateral damage.”

Responding to the Taoiseach’s comment that “an apology should be forthcoming,” Kiselyov said he completely agrees — that an apology should be forthcoming from Johnson, “for his groundless threat to strike Russia”.

Russia is not intimidating anyone, Kiselyov said, adding that “talking about our capabilities has an anti-war modality.”

As they say, he said, “let’s not start. It will end badly. It’s better to live in peace.”

Zuzia Whelan
zuziawhelan@thejournal.ie

