Russian state TV responds to Taoiseach's comments that nuclear simulation is 'sinister'

RUSSIAN STATE TELEVISION has commented on a recent controversial video of a simulation of Ireland and the UK being destroyed by a nuclear strike.

The clip appeared on Russian state broadcaster Russia-1 over the weekend, and showed a nuclear sub launching a missile to hit the coast off Ireland, creating a tsunami which would destroy both Ireland and the UK.

Earlier this month, Taoiseach Micheál Martin called it “very sinister”, and showing “a mindset that is worrying and not in touch with reality”.

The Russian broadcaster responded on the same programme, hosted by Dmitry Kiselyov, saying that the comments were made “in response to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s threat to strike Russia without NATO consultations”.

Russian State TV recognises that Ireland is a neutral country distinct from the UK - but refuges to apologise for showing two simulations of the country being wiped out (h/t @SiCarswell) https://t.co/fffCXZf3Gp — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) May 16, 2022

Johnson, Kiselyov said, had made a “groundless hypothesis” that Russia may use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

“It’s clear that Boris Johnson, having simulated a Russian nuclear attack, was also threatening us specifically with a nuclear strike in revenge,” he said.

“We had to say then that the whole British archipelago is basically a sinkable island, and Russia has every capability for such a nuclear retaliation.”

The segment added that “Ireland literally flew into a rage,” following this, and that “of course as a neutral country it wasn’t nice for Ireland to become collateral damage.”

Responding to the Taoiseach’s comment that “an apology should be forthcoming,” Kiselyov said he completely agrees — that an apology should be forthcoming from Johnson, “for his groundless threat to strike Russia”.

Russia is not intimidating anyone, Kiselyov said, adding that “talking about our capabilities has an anti-war modality.”

As they say, he said, “let’s not start. It will end badly. It’s better to live in peace.”