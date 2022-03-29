#Open journalism No news is bad news

Possible Zelenskyy-Putin meeting to come as Russia agrees to 'radically' reduce activity near Kyiv

The development comes after “meaningful” negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

By AFP Tuesday 29 Mar 2022, 1:57 PM
An armed soldier for Ukraine stands guard at a roadblock in Kyiv
Image: Pavlo_Bagmut
Image: Pavlo_Bagmut

RUSSIA SAYS IT will “radically” reduce its military activity in northern Ukraine, including near the capital Kyiv.

The development comes after “meaningful” talks in Istanbul, Moscow’s negotiators said this afternoon.

“Given that the talks on the preparation of an agreement on the neutrality and non-nuclear status of Ukraine have moved into a practical field… a decision has been made to radically, by several times reduce the military activity in the areas of Kyiv and Chernigiv,” Russia’s deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin said.

Chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said there had been a “meaningful discussion” at the talks and that Ukrainian proposals would be put to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Both sides said that a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could be possible after the talks. 

Ukraine’s top negotiator said enough progress had been made to enable a meeting between the presidents of the two countries.

“The results of today’s meeting are sufficient for a meeting at the leaders’ level,” Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said.

Similarly, Medinsky for Russia said that Putin could meet with Zelenskyy.

“After today’s meaningful discussion we have agreed on and propose a solution, according to which the meeting of the heads of state is possible simultaneously with the foreign ministers initialling the treaty,” Medinsky added.

“On the condition of quick work on the agreement and finding the required compromise, the possibility to make peace will become much closer,” he said. 

More to follow

© AFP 2022

AFP

