FIANNA FÁIL MEP Barry Andrews is drawing attention to Russian interference in the European Parliament ahead of the elections in June.

This comes after reports and investigations into the Kremlin attempting to interfere with the European Parliament highlighted specific threats to the elections as well as two EU insiders being indicted and investigated for alleged collusion with Russian officials.

Andrews is now calling for Irish independent MEP Clare Daly to stop “underestimating the threat from Russia”, a charge which she denied today while speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s This Week programme.

Daly and her party colleague Mick Wallace were the only Irish MEPs, among just 13 in the European Parliament, who did not condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine when a motion was put towards the European policy makers in 2022.

Daly claimed that she has a long history of condemning international conflicts, both as a politician in the Dáil and at a European level.

The independent Dublin MEP says it would be surprising if Russia were not attempting to interfere with European politics and that committees which she has been a member of have found that interference in European institutions is “rampant”.

But she dismissed allegations by Andrews that her and fellow Independent MEP Mick Wallace were colluding with the Kremlin as an attempt at “smearing a political opponent”.

She added that her view on the Russian invasion of Ukraine is based in contextualising the attack through highlighting the increase influence of Nato in Eastern Europe.

Andrews said that some interference tactics include the use of spyware, artificial intelligence, and the direct grooming of election candidates and that the Irish Electoral Commission are on high alert ahead of the elections in June.