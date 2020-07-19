This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey dies aged 39

She won a case against the HSE and two laboratories that examined her cervical smear tests.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 19 Jul 2020, 2:25 PM
35 minutes ago 7,426 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5154081
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

CERVICALCHECK CAMPAIGNER RUTH Morrissey has died at the age of 39.

The Limerick woman won a case against the HSE and two laboratories that examined her cervical smear tests.

She was first diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014. After recovering initially, her cancer returned in 2018 and became terminal.

The results of an audit from the labs responsible for testing the slides revealed there were a number of incorrect test results, including Morrissey’s tests, and those of more than 200 other women. 

The HSE was ordered to award damages to her for not notifying her of the results of audits of her 2009 and 2014 smear tests – which is the crux of the CervicalCheck controversy affecting over 221 other women. 

Last year, the High Court awarded Ruth and her husband Paul €2.1 million in damages. This week, the Supreme Court heard that she had been paid the sum in full. 

Speaking last year, Ruth said the case was “tough” to go through but that she was relieved at the outcome. At the time, she also revealed that she had been given two years to live.

“Two years is what’s being given but I don’t accept that because I’m a very positive person, so I’ll strive to try to find something out there that will help,” she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Commenting on her passing, Labour leader Alan Kelly offered his condolences to Ruth’s family and friends.

“Ruth and her family have shown so much bravery in the eyes of adversary since her cancer diagnosis,” he said.

“It is never easy to go up against the State to challenge an injustice but Ruth did just that.”

He added that her fight for justice provided inspiration for people across the island of Ireland.

