Monday 30 March, 2020
Ryan Tubridy has tested positive for coronavirus

Tubridy didn’t present last Friday’s Late Late Show due to the symptoms he was displaying.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 30 Mar 2020, 5:36 PM
Image: RTÉ
Image: RTÉ

RTÉ PRESENTER RYAN Tubridy has tested positive for coronavirus, RTÉ has said.

Tubridy, who is 46 years old, has been self-isolating after symptoms of a persistent cough; he hasn’t presented his RTÉ Radio programme or the Late Late Show since he had these symptoms. 

Ryan Tubridy said; “Like so many other people in Ireland, I tested positive but I was in the very fortunate position to have a very unintrusive experience, which I now have come to the end of.

While I’ve been at home watching television and listening to the radio, I have been bowled over by the extraordinary work of our front line heroes and their families who continue to make Ireland a healthier and safer place.

“I look forward to being back to work really soon,” he said.

In a statement, RTÉ said that comedian Oliver Callan will continue to host The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1, and that plans for this Friday’s Late Late Show will be issued later in the week. Miriam O’Callaghan presented the programme last week.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

