LIVE: 'I could be out of a job by Friday' - Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly's Oireachtas marathon continues

AFTER FOUR HOURS of questioning by the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee this morning, Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly will now appear before the Oireachtas Media Committee.

The first session was marked by several emotive answers by Ryan Tubridy, who said that the RTÉ secret payment scandal had made it “hard to leave the house”.

Throughout the session, Tubridy and Kelly placed the blame for the furore squarely on RTÉ, with Kelly responding in the affirmative when asked if RTÉ were “solely responsible” for the events surround the underreporting of payments made to Tubridy, and an agreement to underwrite contractual payments originally agreed to by Renault.

Tubridy has not presented his weekday morning radio programme since the issues at RTÉ came to light on 22 June, with RTÉ’s new director general yesterday suggesting that his future at the network may hinge on this week’s events.

Tubridy insists he is still in contract with RTÉ Tubridy has insisted that he is still in contract with RTÉ, and that his current contract runs until 2025. TD Fitzpatrick, interrupting him, said: ‘You’re not in contract, you are negotiating the contract’. Tubridy clarified that he is re-negotiating his radio presenter contract. “The contract still stands,” Tubridy’s agent Kelly said. Tubridy: 'I'm not a very smart man when it comes to these things' TD Peter Fitzpatrick has asked Tubridy if he would be willing to return “overpayment” to the public funds. Tubridy said: “There have been no overpayments”. Fitzpatrick asked Tubridy if he really expected the public to not “put one and one together” when it comes to his awareness of the payments. ‘I’m not a very smart man when it comes to these things, that’s why I pay a very smart man to do them for me,” Tubridy said, adding that he never meant to insult “the intelligence of the Irish people” or to cause confusion. 'RTÉ put those figures out not us' Kelly has told Munster that it is RTÉ who are responsible for disclosing Tubridy’s pay to the public. Munster argued that Kelly could have saved Tubridy a lot of woe had he called the discrepancy out. “We informed RTÉ and we also put it in as part of a contract, RTÉ are the ones that put figures out not us,” Kelly said. 'I never wanted RTÉ to underwrite it' Noel Kelly has told TD Imelda Munster that he never wanted RTÉ to underwrite the commercial agreement between Tubridy and Renault. He insisted that he wanted the deal to be underwritten in case there was a “change of sponsor”. Munster told Kelly that she doesn’t “find it credible” that it was RTÉ who initiated the ‘tripartite agreement’ between Tubridy, Renault, and the broadcaster. Tubridy: 'I could be out of a job by Friday' Tubridy has said that he could be out of a job by Friday. He said that while he is still being paid by RTÉ for his job as a radio presenter, he is not sure if that will still be the case in the coming weeks. 'Did that not seem bizarre to you?' TD Alan Dillon has questioned Kelly on why he didn’t ask Geraldine O’ Leary, the former Commercial Director of RTÉ, why he was being told not to put anyone’s name on the invoices he sent to ASTUS. The invoice was made to collect the fee of €75,000 that Renault originally agreed to pay Ryan Tubridy, which was underwritten by RTÉ. Kelly rejected Dillon’s claim that he collaborated with RTÉ to “hide” the payments that were made through the bartering system. “I am not RTÉ,” Kelly said. TD Chris O’ Sullivan has told Tubridy and Kelly that the the public will doubt how they didn’t question instructions from RTÉ to invoice a company called ‘ASTUS’ for €75,000 in ‘consultancy fees’, and that people will doubt there wasn’t an element of “deception involved”. “Are you aware of any practice in accounting that allows an invoice to be raised, with a description that is not saying what it is actually for?” O’ Sullivan asked Kelly, who said he did what RTÉ told him to do. Media Committee meeting with Tubridy and Kelly gets underway The Oireachtas Media Committee meeting is now underway, with guests Ryan Tubridy and and his agent Noel Kelly in place. TD’s will be questioning Tubridy and Kelly as part of their ongoing examination into the transparency of RTÉ’s spending of public funds, specifically in relation to the deal between Tubridy and Renault that was underwritten by the broadcaster. The meeting will last for three hours. TD Chris O’ Sullivan has kicked things off by telling Tubridy and Kelly: “I wouldn’t want to be in your shoes”.

