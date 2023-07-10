New RTÉ boss says decision on Tubridy's future to be taken 'in the next few weeks'

RTÉ’S NEW DIRECTOR General has said he will have to “see how this week plays out” before deciding if Ryan Tubridy has a future at the public broadcaster.

RTÉ has been reeling since it emerged last month that it under-reported the salary paid to Tubridy and failed to disclose €345,000 of additional payments to him between 2017 and 2022.

The furore has since widened amid further disclosures about RTÉ’s internal financial, accounting and governance practices and its expenditure on corporate hospitality for advertising clients.

Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly are to appear before the two committees tomorrow in relation to the controversy.

On today’s RTÉ’s News at One, director general Kevin Bakhurst was asked if Tubridy has a future at RTÉ with Bakhurst at the helm.

“Well, I think we need to see how this week plays out and I need to talk to my colleagues about that,” said Bakhurst.

“I think we’d have to take a decision in the next few weeks about that.”

When further pressed on whether Tubridy will return to RTÉ, Bakhurst said: “I think we will have to make a decision on it in due course.”

Bakhurst added that his “understanding” is that Tubridy is still being paid by RTÉ.

In a nine-page document released late last month by RTÉ, the broadcaster said “no member” of its then-executive board other than former Director General Dee Forbes would have been aware that the “publicly declared figures for Ryan Tubridy could have been wrong”.

When asked about if it was “credible” that only Forbes was aware of this, Bakhurst said he was “surprised” by this but found it “credible”.

“I think that’s credible,” said Bakhurst.

“I’m surprised that that was the reality, but it is credible.”

Bakhurst added that he spoke to Forbes “several weeks ago when I arrived, before all this recent information came out”.

He added that he met Forbes “a couple of times and she was generous in what she told me about the organisation”.

However, Bakhurst told RTÉ that he has not asked Forbes about the payments scandal “because it’s not my role to be asking Dee about this and Dee is also off sick”.

Bakhurst added that he was made aware that “an issue had arisen and the auditors were looking at it” when he was offered the job.

“There were scant details available at that stage but she [Siún Ní Raghallaigh] said ‘I want you to be fully aware, there may be something coming along the line,’ and then she kept me informed as more details came along.”