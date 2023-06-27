LIVE: RTÉ staff to stage protest over pay scandal as Board to release 'comprehensive' statement

RTÉ STAFF ARE expected to stage a protest this afternoon to voice their frustration with management in the wake of the broadcaster’s underreporting of payments worth €345,000 since 2017 to presenter Ryan Tubridy.

The RTÉ Board is due to issue a “comprehensive” statement this afternoon “setting out its understanding of the circumstances” around payments made to Tubridy in the 2020-2022 period.

Director General Dee Forbes, who was already due to step down from the role next month, announced yesterday morning that she resigned with immediate effect, saying: “I am deeply sorry for what has happened and my part in this episode and for that I apologise unreservedly to everyone.”

Hello! Jane Moore here. I’ll be bringing you the latest updates on the RTÉ controversy for the rest of the morning. Cabinet is currently meeting, where, it has been reported, Media Minister Catherine Martin will update colleagues on plans for an independent external review of governance and culture at RTÉ. Martin announced the review last Sunday following a meeting with the RTÉ board. Speaking then, she said the purpose of the review will be “to determine what fundamental or systemic issues need to be addressed, including the adequacy of internal controls”. “While as Minister I cannot get involved in the day to day operation of RTÉ, I do need assurance that the governance and culture is fit for purpose.” “Public trust in RTÉ must be rebuilt,” she said. Our reporter Jane Moore has taken a detailed look at at what we do and don’t know about how this situation came to be. Who knew about the payments made to Ryan Tubridy, and who approved them? Why did RTÉ underwrite the agreement between Ryan Tubridy and Renault? Why did RTÉ pay €80,000 to use the barter account to pay Ryan Tubridy? What happens next? Click here to read the full article exploring the questions that RTÉ is facing. This afternoon will also see some RTÉ staff protest at 1pm. The branch of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) representing RTÉ employees called the protest, encouraging supporters to attend and bring placards. In a statement, the union said it is “acutely aware of the ongoing anger of members and also of the powerlessness that many members are feeling”. “In response to requests from members the NUJ are calling a lunchtime protest for 1pm tomorrow at the plaza in RTÉ Donnybrook,” the union said. “This will be an opportunity for NUJ members to stand together and express in unity their anger and the urgent need for answers as soon as possible, for the public and for staff.” Good morning. Five days after RTÉ revealed that it publicly understated Ryan Tubridy’s earnings by €345,000 since 2017, many questions are still circling about how the discrepancy came to be and how the broadcaster plans to move forward. The RTÉ Board has said it will publish “as much as possible” of the external review into the undisclosed payments that was carried out by Grant Thornton, but that payments made from 2017-2019 are still being reviewed by the advisory company and so will not be included. It said a “comprehensive” statement will be issued this afternoon “setting out its understanding of the circumstances” around payments made to Tubridy in the 2020-2022 period.

