This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 24 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ryanair expects flights to be grounded from today and warns it could last until May

Ryanair has offered its planes for rescue flights and for the transport of medicine.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 11:07 AM
40 minutes ago 5,781 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5055742
Ryanair has said it expects to ground all of its flights.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Ryanair has said it expects to ground all of its flights.
Ryanair has said it expects to ground all of its flights.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

RYANAIR IS EXPECTING that most of its flights will be grounded from today – a situation the company thinks could last into May. 

In a statement this morning to customers, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said that he expected the company’s flights would be grounded from today onwards. 

O’Leary said that the company doesn’t expect to operate any flights in either April or May. 

“At this time, no one knows how long this Covid shutdown will last. The experience in China suggests a 3-month period for the spread of the virus to be contained and reduced,” O’Leary said. 

“While the immediate future is uncertain, it is important to remember that, like all pandemics, this crisis will pass.”

With Europe at the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic, governments across the continent have introduced drastic measures to try to curb the spread, including closing borders.

The company said that it had offered its aircraft to all EU governments for rescue flights and for the transport of medicine, personal protective equipment and food supplies. 

“We are continuing to work with EU governments on rescue flights to return stranded passengers to their home country,” O’Leary said. 

The company has reduced office staff by 50% because of the crisis “for social distancing reasons”. It advised customers that they would soon receive an email outlining their options. 

The grounding of the airline’s flights had been flagged last week, as the company scaled back flights by over 80%. 

“We will do everything we can to return to to flying, to allow Europe’s citizens to go back to work, to visit friends/family, and to rebuild Europe’s tourism industry,” O’Leary said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie