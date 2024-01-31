Michael O'Leary says Ryanair has 'nothing to apologise for' after it bulk buys housing estate

RYANAIR BOSS MICHAEL O’Leary has said the airline has “absolutely nothing to apologise for” after it bought 25 houses in a north Dublin estate.

The company has faced criticism from local politicians over the acquisition, amid concerns over the homes never coming to the market.

Last week, the airline said it bought the houses in Boroimhe in Swords so it can provide “high-quality but affordable rentals” close to Dublin Airport for newly hired cabin crew.

It said that the absence of affordable rental accommodation has been a “major impediment” to the recruitment of new staff for its Dublin Airport operations.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said that while he doesn’t believe it will negatively impact families or first-time buyers in the area looking to buy a home, he added that the government “wants family homes to be able to be purchased by families and individuals”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne, O’Leary said the homes are “just one bus stop” from Dublin airport, making it much more convenient for the company to manage new hires.

He added that Ryanair needs to ensure there is accommodation for cabin crew recruited every year, but claimed there are plenty of houses still on the market for people looking to buy a home.

I would apologize to nobody, for our first job here is to look after our passengers and our second job is to look after our staff. And if anybody else wants to whinge about it, then they can buy one of the other 32,555 that have been built last year.

O’Leary said that Ryanair had been renting properties for staff in areas such as Citywest but found public transport an issue to get to and from Dublin Airport “either early in the morning or late in the evening”.

“What we’re able to do now is to facilitate with rental properties that are just one bus stop from Dublin Airport. So it’s easy and adjacent to the airport for our cabin crew,” he said.

Last year the Government delivered a total of 32,695 new houses, he said, and there 32,655 houses available for families who want to buy them.

He said that the airline would buy more properties if necessary, but said he did not think it would have to.

When asked if he was surprised by political criticism of the purchase, O’Leary said; “Not particularly, like politicians will always pander to whatever media storm is going on at any given time.”

“To put it in context, we bought just about 40 houses in the Swords area close to Dublin Airport out of last year, the government delivered for a total of 32,695 new houses built,” he said.

“But my job here is to make sure that we have accommodation for we the young cabin crew we recruit each year. Some of them are European, some come from the country in Ireland.

“They have to come to Dublin and the difficulty we’ve had for the last number of years is we have we’re been renting accommodation in City West and around the outskirts of Dublin, all of which are fine, no issue with the property, but they’re not accessible to Dublin airport.”

When asked by the presenter what he would say to families who were looking to buy the homes, only for Ryanair to swoop in, O’Leary said: “Nothing.”

He continued to insist that the move was fair and reasonable: “There will be 40 other houses and apartments available elsewhere in Dublin this summer because Ryanair staff won’t be renting those houses or properties – but I have absolutely nothing to apologize for.”