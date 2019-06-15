This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 15 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ryanair is suing third-party flight booker Kiwi.com and Cologne airport

The airline has a long-standing policy of clamping down on sites that re-sell its fares.

By Fora Staff Saturday 15 Jun 2019, 7:45 AM
Jun 6th 2019, 1:30 PM 4,184 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4682556
Image: Oliver Berg/DPA/PA Images
Image: Oliver Berg/DPA/PA Images

RYANAIR HAS LAUNCHED legal proceedings against Germany’s Cologne Bonn Airport and Czech Republic-based travel booking website Kiwi.com in the Irish High Court.

Founded in 2012, Kiwi.com – previously known as Skypicker – is an online travel company that provides a third-party flight booking service. It also provides car and hotel booking services in partnership with Rentalcars.com and Booking.com.

Court records show that Ryanair yesterday filed legal proceedings against the site and Cologne Bonn Airport in the Irish High Court. 

A spokesman for the airline said it does not comment on “pending legal matters”. Kiwi.com’s spokeswoman told Fora that the company was unaware of the matter and therefore declined to comment. Cologne Bonn Airport did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.

Ryanair has a long-standing policy of clamping down on sales through third-party websites.

According to Ryanair’s website, the airline licenses access to price, flight and timetable information for price comparison purposes only. It says it will, in the interests of its passengers, “continue to prohibit, as it always has, the re-selling of its flights”.

In March, it was announced that Cologne Bonn Airport would embed Kiwi.com’s technology on its website. The feature is intended to simplify the flight booking process for passengers who wish to combine flights with different airlines.

Ryanair on EU State Aid Investigation Ryanair's Michael O'Leary Source: Thomas Frey/DPA/PA Images

Michael O’Leary – who will soon take up the role of group chief executive at Ryanair – has previously threatened to “eliminate” third-party booking sites in general, which he branded as “useless”.

Speaking in 2017, O’Leary said, “The future of air travel is that the clever airlines are going to ‘own’ the customer.

“It’s not going to be owned by some bloody disintermediator … We own the future of travel. Nobody else is going to come remotely bloody close to us because nobody else is going to get remotely close to either our costs or our fares.”

Earlier this week, the Czech version of Forbes magazine reported that New York fund General Atlantic purchased a majority stake in Kiwi.com, which reported sales of roughly 30 billion Czech crowns, or €1.1 billion, in 2018.

Separately, Ryanair last week launched a new direct service from Cologne Bonn Airport to Knock, which will operate from June to September.

Get our NEW Daily Briefing with the morning’s most important headlines for innovative Irish businesses. 

Written by Conor McMahon and posted on Fora.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie