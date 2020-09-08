This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 8 September 2020
Advertisement

Ryanair tells staff it may close Cork and Shannon bases this winter due to government restrictions

CEO Eddie Wilson wrote a memo to Ryanair crew at the two airports today.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 8 Sep 2020, 9:17 PM
12 minutes ago 1,319 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5199621
File image of Ryanair flight.
Image: DPA/PA Images
File image of Ryanair flight.
File image of Ryanair flight.
Image: DPA/PA Images

RYANAIR CEO EDDIE Wilson has told staff in Cork and Shannon airports that the airline may have to close these bases unless the government eases its quarantine restrictions on people entering the country from abroad. 

Wilson wrote a memo to crew at the two airports today, saying the pandemic “continues to badly damage our passenger loads and our operations”.

The memo, seen by TheJournal.ie, said that if quarantine restrictions for passengers flying into Ireland from the EU are not lifted before the end of September, Ryanair will “have no alternative” but to close the bases at Cork and Shannon on a temporary basis this winter.

It said all pilots and cabin crew will take unpaid leave from the end of October as a result. 

“We will do our best to reopen these bases from March next year – if, but only if – these failed travel restrictions to other EU states have been lifted in time for traffic to recover,” Wilson wrote.   

The CEO said the challenges of Covid-19 are “exacerbated in Ireland where Government mismanagement of our Green List has kept many EU countries on a quarantine list”.

He said the government has ignored “pleas” from the airline industry to add more countries to the Green List. 

Wilson added that the winter bookings in Cork and Shannon airports, and Dublin to a lesser extent, have “suffered irreparable harm”. 

The airline will continue to operate flights into the two airports from places like London Stansted, Manchester and Liverpool with reduced frequency.  

The 14-day restriction of movement guideline for those travelling into Ireland could be waived under the government’s new Covid-19 roadmap for reopening the country.

This new strategy is due to be published on 14 September. 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said travel had been “opening up” citing an increase in August’s figures. Martin said a new framework for travel will be included in the new roadmap.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Sinn Féin spokesperson on transport Darren O’Rourke said the news from Ryanair this evening is a “worrying development” for the airline industry.  

“Workers in this sector have already endured severe pay cuts with many struggling to make ends meet.

“The threat of imminent job losses will only add further to their concerns. This is turning into a game of chicken between airlines and the government, with airline workers and the general public caught in the middle.”

With reporting by Sean Murray

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie