Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 2 August 2022
Questions remain about Sabina Higgins' letter on conflict in Ukraine, politicians say

A spokesperson for Michael D Higgins said the president has been “unequivocal in his condemnation” of Russia’s invasion.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 2 Aug 2022, 9:45 AM
File image of Michael D Higgins and Sabina Higgins in Germany in 2019.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

POLITICIANS HAVE SAID questions still remain over Sabina Higgins’ Ukraine letter after a statement from Michael D Higgins yesterday reiterated the president’s stance on the conflict. 

A statement issued to the Irish Times by a spokesperson for Michael D Higgins said the president has been “unequivocal in his condemnation” of Russia’s invasion.

It follows criticism of a letter about the conflict in Ukraine written by his wife Sabina to the Irish Times and reportedly published on the president’s website for a period of time

In the letter, Sabina Higgins wrote that the war will continue “until the world persuades President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire and negotiations”. 

Fine Gael Senator John McGahon said on Twitter that the president’s statement yesterday “answers nothing” and that the controversy will continue until there is an explanation about how the letter was put on the official presidential website.

On Saturday, the senator had described Sabina Higgins’ letter as a “slap in the face” to Ukrainian refugees in Ireland.

Former Independent minister Shane Ross told Newstalk Breakfast today that it is “somewhat ridiculous” to expect the president to “come in and defend his wife’s position”.

“She’s entitled to, and does, express her opinion on these views – and if they happen to differ from his, and I don’t know whether they do or not, I don’t think every time they do differ he’s going to come in and say ‘I do differ on this, that and the other’”,” he told the radio station.

But he added that he doesn’t believe the letter should have appeared on the president’s website.

Speaking to RTÉ radio’s Drivetime programme yesterday, Fianna Fáil senator Malcolm Byrne said Sabina Higgins is “perfectly entitled to hold her view” but the website aspect raises “serious questions”.

He welcomed the statement from a spokesperson for Michael D Higgins but said the Áras “still needs to clarify” why the letter was put on the site. 

Byrne’s main criticism of the content of the letter was that he believed it did not have an “unequivocal condemnation” of the actions of Russia.  

“I would have disagreed with the tenor of her letter because it seemed to imply that there was some kind of equivalence between the actions of Russia and Ukraine,” he said.

It did not identify Russia as the aggressor and did not seem to hold Russia responsible for some of the barbaric acts in which it has been engaging.

“It seemed to imply, if you like, that both sides were equally responsible for this war.”

Michael D Higgins, in a statement on 1 March, described Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “completely unacceptable, immoral and unjustified violence”.

The president called on the violence to stop and for Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine. 

The spokesperson for Higgins said he “has stressed the importance of using every available ‘chink of diplomacy’”.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Nine O’Clock news last night, Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea also questioned why the letter had reportedly appeared on the Áras website.

“I’ve been contacted by a large number of Ukrainians here and people representing the Ukrainian community in this area who are still very hurt and very upset about what has happened. I think they should be reassured,” he said. 

A Ukrainian MP last week called the letter “underinformed” and said “it is not enough for one side to want peace – it needs to be mutual”.

Kira Rudik told Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder programme on Friday: “When you look at the way how Russia behaved for the last eight years – when you look at the last five and a half months – you would understand that there is no way of peaceful negotiations.”

“These talks are extremely dangerous – because basically what is written in the letter is ‘let’s make peace’ – so we will allow [the] bully, allow aggressive country get away with what they have done,” she said.

