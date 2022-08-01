Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 1 August 2022
Michael D Higgins reiterates condemnation of Ukraine war after controversy over Sabina letter

A recent letter written by Sabina Higgins to the Irish Times has been criticised over the past few days.

By Press Association Monday 1 Aug 2022, 4:41 PM
33 minutes ago 3,605 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5830721
President Michael D Higgins and Sabina Higgins at the official opening of the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar, Co Westmeath yesterday.
Image: PA

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has issued a statement reiterating his condemnation of the war in Ukraine following criticism of a letter written by his wife Sabina on the conflict.

President Michael D Higgins had faced calls to state unequivocal support for the Ukrainian cause and oppose Russian aggression amid the furore created by Sabina’s letter to the Irish Times last week.

The letter criticised one of the newspaper’s editorials on the conflict.

In the letter, Sabina Higgins wrote that the war will continue “until the world persuades President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire and negotiations”. 

Critics have suggested the letter was drawing an equivalence between the actions of Ukraine and Russia.

Scrutiny of the letter intensified after it was reportedly published for a brief period on the president’s official website. It appears to have since been removed from the site.

A statement issued today to the Irish Times by a spokesperson for President Higgins said: “The record shows President Higgins has been unequivocal in his condemnation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine from his original statement on March 1.

“He has repeatedly condemned what he has described as the illegal, immoral and unjustifiable Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“He has called for an immediate Russian withdrawal and end to the violence. He has voiced his steadfast support for the victims of this terrible conflict and met with Ukrainian refugees in Ireland and the Ukrainian Ambassador many times.

“President Higgins has stressed the importance of using every available ‘chink of diplomacy’.”

The spokesperson added: “President Higgins has also publicly commended and continues to commend people and communities across Ireland for their generosity and solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

“It is heartening to witness so many people in Ireland and across the globe unite in their support for the Ukrainian people, offering shelter, food, aid and other forms of assistance to those fleeing the war.”

The president’s statement today made no mention of Sabina’s letter.

Fine Gael senator John McGahon had earlier called on Michael D Higgins to clarify whether he was aware of the letter before it was published or had any role in drafting it.

Yesterday McGahon described the letter as a “slap in the face” to Ukrainian refugees in Ireland. 

Yuri Filatov, the Russian Ambassador to Ireland, said he agreed with the points made by Sabina Higgins in the letter.

In an interview with the Irish Times he said “we’re all against war” and that the suggestion of peace talks tallies with Russia’s position.

A Ukrainian MP, however, called the letter “underinformed” and said “it is not enough for one side to want peace – it needs to be mutual”.

The Journal has contacted Áras an Uachtaráin for comment.

Additional reporting by Orla Dwyer. 

