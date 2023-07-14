HSE issue safety warning for two vaping products with illegally high nicotine contents

THE HSE HAS issued a safety warning after two e-cigarette devices were found to have illegally high levels of nicotine in them.

The HSE’s Environmental Health Service is alerting the public stop using two vape products from the brand Mc Kesse.

The two products in question are the Mc Kesse’s Blue & Razz Ice and Green Apple flavours of it’s ‘MK Bar 7000 Disposable’ product, with the expiry date of 3 December 2023.

The disposable vapes, which have become popular in recent months, had 28.9mg/ml of nicotine in them – 8.9mg/ml higher than the legally permitted amount of 20mg/ml or 2%.

The packaging for the devices incorrectly indicates that they contain 2% nicotine, which the National Tobacco Control Office notified to the European Safety Gate about.

HSE Mc Kesse's Blue & Razz Ice disposable vape device had 8.9mg over the legal limit. HSE

HSE Mc Kesse's Green Apple disposable vape device had 8.9mg over the legal limit. HSE

The HSE has also contacted all major Irish distributors of vaping products to made them aware of this issue.

Dr Maurice Mulcahy, Regional Chief Environmental Health Officer, HSE said “As a precautionary measure our message for the public is to check the Mc Kesse products you may have against the two products involved in this alert.

If you have any of these products, we want you to stop using it and return it to the shop where you bought it.”

Mulcahy said this is the second time in recent weeks that the HSE has had to issue an alert for e-cigarette products that have illegally high nicotine contents.

“I therefore must remind manufacturers and importers of electronic cigarettes and refill containers (e-liquids), it is their responsibility to ensure that they fully comply with all legislative requirements,” he added.