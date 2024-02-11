Advertisement
V-DAY QUIZ

Quiz: How well do you know your saints?

Quizziness is next to saintliness.
51 minutes ago

WITH VALENTINE’S DAY fast approaching, many of Ireland’s singletons will be looking for anything to do that doesn’t remind them of how everyone is getting gifts and cards and flowers and kisses except for them. 

Boy, do we have the solution for you: a saints quiz!

Known to some as the land of saints and scholars, holy people have always held a particular cache within Irish culture. Today’s quiz is dedicated less to the saints themselves and more so to the prevalence of saintliness in Ireland. Just do the quiz and you’ll see what we mean. 

Which of St Valentine's relics are kept in a church on Whitefriar St in Dublin?
His sword
His preserved heart

His crown
His writings
Which of these Irish counties was named after a saint?
Roscommon
Sligo

Cavan
Monaghan
Which Irish music act had a hit in the 2000s with the song Saints and Sinners?
Bell X1
The Coronas

The Thrills
Paddy Casey
Who is this former Republic of Ireland men's football international?
Sean St Ledger
Sean St Alban

Sean St Germain
Sean St Louis
Irish poet Oliver St John Gogarty served as the inspiration for a character in which notable work of Irish literature?
Waiting For Godot
Ulysses

The Importance of Being Earnest
Playboy of the Western World
Which saint is most commonly associated with the brewing of Guinness?
St Arthur
St Thomas

St James
St Andrew
St Macdara's Island is off which Irish coast?
North
South

East
West
In which century was Dublin's iconic St Patrick's Cathedral founded?
12th
13th

14th
15th
Where do League of Ireland team St Patrick's Athletic play their home games?
Tolka Park
Richmond Park

Dalymount Park
Oriel Park
2023 Irish action thriller In the Land of Saints and Sinners features which actor in the lead role?
Michael Flatley
Liam Neeson

Aidan Gillen
Jackie Chan
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
You are a saint
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You are on your way to sainthood
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Unsaintly
Sorry.
Share your result:

