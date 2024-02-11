Quiz: How well do you know your saints?

WITH VALENTINE’S DAY fast approaching, many of Ireland’s singletons will be looking for anything to do that doesn’t remind them of how everyone is getting gifts and cards and flowers and kisses except for them.
Boy, do we have the solution for you: a saints quiz!
Advertisement
Known to some as the land of saints and scholars, holy people have always held a particular cache within Irish culture. Today’s quiz is dedicated less to the saints themselves and more so to the prevalence of saintliness in Ireland. Just do the quiz and you’ll see what we mean.
Which of St Valentine's relics are kept in a church on Whitefriar St in Dublin?
Alamy
His sword
His preserved heart
His crown
His writings
Which of these Irish counties was named after a saint?
Alamy
Roscommon
Sligo
Cavan
Monaghan
Which Irish music act had a hit in the 2000s with the song Saints and Sinners?
Alamy
Bell X1
The Coronas
The Thrills
Paddy Casey
Who is this former Republic of Ireland men's football international?
Alamy
Sean St Ledger
Sean St Alban
Sean St Germain
Sean St Louis
Irish poet Oliver St John Gogarty served as the inspiration for a character in which notable work of Irish literature?
Alamy
Waiting For Godot
Ulysses
The Importance of Being Earnest
Playboy of the Western World
Which saint is most commonly associated with the brewing of Guinness?
Alamy
St Arthur
St Thomas
St James
St Andrew
St Macdara's Island is off which Irish coast?
Alamy
North
South
East
West
In which century was Dublin's iconic St Patrick's Cathedral founded?
Alamy
12th
13th
14th
15th
Where do League of Ireland team St Patrick's Athletic play their home games?
Alamy
Tolka Park
Richmond Park
Dalymount Park
Oriel Park
2023 Irish action thriller In the Land of Saints and Sinners features which actor in the lead role?
Alamy
Michael Flatley
Liam Neeson
Aidan Gillen
Jackie Chan
You scored out of !
You are a saint
You scored out of !
You are on your way to sainthood
You scored out of !
Unsaintly
Sorry.
have your say