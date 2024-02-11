Quiz: How well do you know your saints?

WITH VALENTINE’S DAY fast approaching, many of Ireland’s singletons will be looking for anything to do that doesn’t remind them of how everyone is getting gifts and cards and flowers and kisses except for them.

Boy, do we have the solution for you: a saints quiz!

Known to some as the land of saints and scholars, holy people have always held a particular cache within Irish culture. Today’s quiz is dedicated less to the saints themselves and more so to the prevalence of saintliness in Ireland. Just do the quiz and you’ll see what we mean.

Which of St Valentine's relics are kept in a church on Whitefriar St in Dublin? Alamy His sword His preserved heart

His crown His writings Which of these Irish counties was named after a saint? Alamy Roscommon Sligo

Cavan Monaghan Which Irish music act had a hit in the 2000s with the song Saints and Sinners? Alamy Bell X1 The Coronas

The Thrills Paddy Casey Who is this former Republic of Ireland men's football international? Alamy Sean St Ledger Sean St Alban

Sean St Germain Sean St Louis Irish poet Oliver St John Gogarty served as the inspiration for a character in which notable work of Irish literature? Alamy Waiting For Godot Ulysses

The Importance of Being Earnest Playboy of the Western World Which saint is most commonly associated with the brewing of Guinness? Alamy St Arthur St Thomas

St James St Andrew St Macdara's Island is off which Irish coast? Alamy North South

East West In which century was Dublin's iconic St Patrick's Cathedral founded? Alamy 12th 13th

14th 15th Where do League of Ireland team St Patrick's Athletic play their home games? Alamy Tolka Park Richmond Park

Dalymount Park Oriel Park 2023 Irish action thriller In the Land of Saints and Sinners features which actor in the lead role? Alamy Michael Flatley Liam Neeson

