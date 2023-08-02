Tech giant Salesforce to cut up to 50 more jobs in Ireland

CLOUD COMPUTING GIANT Salesforce is to cut up to 50 further jobs in Ireland.

In a statement today, a spokesperson for Salesforce said: “As part of an ongoing effort to ensure we always have the right resources in place to meet the needs of our customers, we are working through some changes to some of our sales and customer success teams.”

It’s understood there are plans to cut up to 50 jobs in Ireland.

The spokesperson said Ireland is an “important hub” for Salesforce and that the company continues to “invest and grow here”.

Today’s announcement comes after the company in January announce it was shedding about 10% of its employees, or just under 8,000 jobs, and closing several offices globally. It did not confirm at the time how many Irish jobs would be impacted.

In February, it was confirmed that the company was to cut around 200 jobs in Ireland.

In a statement in February, a spokesperson for Salesforce said the Irish job cuts “are part of the reductions we announced in January”.

“We are committed to the Irish market and plan to continue to invest here,” the spokesperson said.

The company employs 2,100 people in Ireland.

After strong growth during the coronavirus pandemic, the California-based group said business slowed last year amid rampant inflation and rising interest rates.

“As our revenue accelerated through the pandemic, we hired too many people … and I take responsibility for that,” Salesforce boss Marc Benioff said in a letter to employees in January.

By December 2022, Salesforce, which specialises in business software and cloud computing, said it had 79,000 employees worldwide.

This was up sharply from 49,000 employees in January 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic sent office work online in a major boost to Salesforce.

On Monday, Accenture announced it is to make around 890 employees at its Irish operation redundant.

The layoffs, which have been in the pipeline since March, represent almost 14% of the Irish headquartered management consultancy multinational’s Irish workforce of 6,500.

Accenture specialises in IT and consultancy services and the New York-listed group has a 738,000-strong global employee base.

With reporting by © – AFP 2023