Several routes through the Sally Gap deemed impassable due to icy road conditions

SEVERAL ROUTES THROUGH and around the Sally Gap in Co Wicklow have been deemed impassable by the council due to icy conditions this morning.

Motorists are advised by Wicklow County Council to avoid the Sally Gap area, particularly the R759 and R115 regional routes, and to proceed with caution on all roads.

Met Éireann today has forecasted a cold, frosty morning with some ice across the country as county councils elsewhere deal with keeping roads safe to drive on.

Cork County Council last night announced it would be treating all essential and desirable roads, or priority one and two routes, ahead of frosty and icy conditions.

Meanwhile, Fingal County Council salted roads throughout the early hours of this morning as cold weather is anticipated all day by Met Éireann forecasters.

Fingal County Council crews will be salting the usual routes at 4am tomorrow morning. Please drive carefully and think of other road users. Bígí cúramach agus sábháilte. For advice visit https://t.co/DkMEvNKgaK pic.twitter.com/ZgRyxcDEYx — Fingal County Council (@Fingalcoco) December 3, 2023

Over the weekend, low and icy weather warnings were issued by Met Éireann as temperatures reached lows of just 1 degree.

No weather warnings have been issued by the forecasters today, however scattered showers in the north and west amd chance of hail or sleet mainly over higher ground is anticipated throughout the day.

It will remain mainly dry in most places until tonight with clear spells and just a few isolated showers are expected.

It will be cloudier along the east coast, Met Éireann says, with the likelihood of a little rain and drizzle.

There’s the chance of some isolated fog or freezing fog patches as temperatures are expected to reach as low as -3 or -4 degrees in parts of the midlands and west and around 1 or 2 degrees along the east coast.

Frost and ice will be widespread, though some eastern coastal parts may remain frost free.