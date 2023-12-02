Advertisement

Saturday 2 December 2023
Nationwide yellow weather warning issued for freezing fog

The fog will be freezing in parts and it will cause low visibility driving conditions. The warning is in place until tomorrow at midday.
1 hour ago

MET EIREANN HAS issued a Status Yellow weather warning for the whole of the country this morning. 

The forecasters said that many parts of the country were frosty and icy as fog patches spread mainly across parts of Connacht and Ulster. The frost and ice will linger in parts through the day with some of that fog lingering too.

The fog will be freezing in parts and it will cause low visibility driving conditions. The warning is in place until tomorrow at midday.

While there will be sunny spells the brightness will be accompanied with scattered showers, most frequent over the western half of the country at first, extending eastwards in the afternoon.

Met Eireann said that some showers will be heavy, mainly of rain, some of hail and with a little sleet or snow possible, mainly over higher ground.

Highest temperatures of just 1 to 5 degrees generally, coldest where fog lingers, but a little less cold near southern and western coasts in light southwesterly or variable breezes.

