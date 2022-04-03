#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 3 April 2022
Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs recalled over link to salmonella outbreak

A number of the Irish cases of salmonella have involved young children, all of whom have fully recovered.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 3 Apr 2022, 8:29 AM
File image of a Kinder Surprise egg.
Image: Shutterstock/Emilio100
Image: Shutterstock/Emilio100

SOME KINDER SURPRISE chocolate eggs have been recalled due to a link with a food poisoning outbreak of salmonella in Ireland, the UK and other European countries.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has recalled all 20g eggs and three-packs of the product with a best before date between 11 July 2022 and 7 October 2022.

Ten cases of the same strain of salmonella responsible for an outbreak in the UK have so far been reported in Ireland. A number of the Irish cases have involved young children, all of whom have fully recovered. 

The FSAI warned customers who may have bought the recalled chocolate eggs to not eat them. People can contact the Ferrero consumer careline on +44 (0)330 053 8943 to get a full refund.

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI, urged parents to check if they have any of these products. 

“We know that these particular Kinder Surprise products are popular with young children,” Byrne said.

“Given that we are approaching Easter, we would urge parents and guardians to check at home if they have any of the products and if they do, to ensure that any are not eaten.”

The most common symptom of salmonella food poisoning is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody.

Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. People infected with the food illness typically develop symptoms within 12 and 36 hours, but this can also range between six and 72 hours.

The illness usually lasts between four and seven days. 

The ongoing food poisoning outbreak is being investigated by the FSAI and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. 

The investigation is ongoing and the FSAI said it will provide further updates if necessary.

The authority also said the issue just affects these particular Kinder chocolates. Kinder is owned by Ferrero which also makes other chocolates, but these are not impacted by this recall. 

