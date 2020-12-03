'Nothing can be as bad as not having her remains': Family renews appeal on 20th anniversary of Sandra Collins' disappearance

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE murder of Sandra Collins have today renewed their appeal for information on the eve of the 20th anniversary of her disappearance.

The last confirmed sighting of Sandra was on the night of Monday 4 December 2000 at approximately 11pm at the Country Kitchen premises on George’s Street, Killala, Co Mayo.

She was 28 years of age at the time of her disappearance.

The search for Sandra has continued over the past two decades and the investigation into her disappearance remains active. It is led by Detective Superintendent Joe McKenna and Superintendent Joe Doherty.

Gardaí believe Sandra was murdered. They and Sandra’s family today urged members of the public to come forward if they have any information they feel is relevant to this investigation.

Chief Superintendent Tony Healy of the Mayo Garda Division said gardaí “have not stopped searching for Sandra, and today, 20 years on, that work continues”.

“I want to thank the public who have been of assistance to us in this investigation in the past, and I am now appealing to those who may have additional information to please get in contact.

“Perhaps you have information you thought was insignificant at the time, or it could be that after 20 years have passed your circumstances have now changed.

“It could be that you were afraid or anxious to make contact with An Garda Síochána at the time. We are asking you now to make contact with us in whatever way you can.”

‘Nothing can be as bad as not having her remains’

Speaking about the turmoil the Collins family has suffered over the past two decades, Sandra’s brother Patrick Collins appealed for people to contact gardaí.

“Our parents, Eleanor and Joe, have gone to their graves far too soon due to emotional stress and the anguish they carried over our beloved Sandra. Nothing but nothing can be as bad as not having Sandra’s remains back.

“I have dreamt of a small family funeral for Sandra. I wake up with tears running down my face and yet realise it will be one of the greatest days of my life.

“I can visit her grave. We will have her home. We can talk to her at her graveside. We can lay flowers. We can grieve. Please give us our sister back,” Patrick said.

Healy added: “Sandra’s family have been separated and grieving her loss for 20 years now. It is possible that information you have may help progress this investigation and help give the Collins family some closure as they approach another Christmas without her.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, any garda station, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers on 1800 250 025.

Anyone who contacts An Garda Síochána “will be treated with confidentiality, compassion and sensitivity”, a spokesperson said.