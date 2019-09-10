This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 10 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin City Council seizes 57 sandwich boards from businesses in first week of crackdown

So far six of those businesses have paid the €100 removal fee.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 6:20 AM
31 minutes ago 2,124 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4801994
File image, South William St Dublin.
Image: Sam Boal
File image, South William St Dublin.
File image, South William St Dublin.
Image: Sam Boal

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has seized almost 60 sandwich boards from businesses since new regulations came into effect last week. 

The city council licensed the boards from 1 September, levying an annual charge of €630. To enforce these new changes, it appointed four new inspectors.

To be allowed place one of the signs on the footpath, a business must register itself with the council, something no company has yet to seek. Last week, the city council said it had received zero applications from businesses. 

Under the new regulations, if a premise is found to be using a sandwich board without a licence then the board can be removed by the council. 

DCC said 57 sandwich boards have been removed to date. Just six of those businesses have paid the €100 removal fee. 

Many businesses have hit out at the cost to place the boards outside their businesses. But while they can be an effective advertising tool they can also clutter pathways and make it difficult for those who use wheelchairs and the visually impaired. 

CEO of DublinTown, Richard Guiney, told TheJournal.ie that the group and its members are conscious of the need to improve the pedestrian experience in the city centre but that “Dublin City Council appears to have lost focus with the imposition of this new tax”.  

In addition to the base €630 charge, small family owned businesses are also obliged to complete an application form which is completely disproportionate to the request to have a removable temporary sign outside their premises. Complying with these onerous requests will, in all likelihood, require the engagement of an architect and will bring the actual cost of the license to approximately €2,000.

“There are many issues of street clutter on the streets, most of which is under the direct control of DCC. These are not being addressed. So why are Dublin City Council seeking the imposition of further excessive costs on the business community before attempting to get their own house in order,” Guiney said. 

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

With reporting from Hayley Halpin 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie