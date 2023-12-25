Advertisement
Quiz: How well do you remember these movies featuring Santa?

Do you remember these festive favourites?
WELL, WE ALL have a favourite Christmas movie, and with the exception of just a few, most festive films feature the main man himself – Santa.

The big day is almost over, and many people will have sat down in front of the TV this afternoon and evening to enjoy a festive film.

With that in mind, why not test your knowledge of Santa-focused movies.

Try our quiz 

Let's start with an easy one... Who voices Santa in the Polar Express?
YouTube
Robert Downey Jr
Tom Hanks

Tim Allen
Hugh Jackman
What movie is this Santa from?
YouTube
Bad Santa
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

A Christmas Story
Santa Claus: The Movie
It's 1947's Miracle on 34th Street - who plays the role of Santa?
Movieclips/YouTube
Edmund Gwenn
John Payne

Gregory Peck
Humphrey Bogart
In A Christmas Story, what does Santa say to Ralphie when he says he wants a BB gun for Christmas?
YouTube
"Okay, but try not to shoot anyone with it"
"You're too young for that sort of toy"

“You’ll shoot your eye out, kid”
"Sorry, Ralphie, Santa's all out of those this year"
How is Fred Claus related to Santa?
YouTube
He's Santa's brother
He's Santa's nephew

He's Santa's son
He's not actually related to Santa
What year was Bad Santa released?
Movieclips/YouTube
2001
2003

2005
2007
In Elf, did Santa give Buddy permission to travel to New York, or did he go against Santa’s will?
Movie Station/Youtube
He allowed Buddy to go to New York
He didn't want Buddy to go
In The Santa Clause 2, when Santa finds out about the Mrs. Clause, how many days does he have to find a wife?
YouTube
50
15

31
28
What does Jack call Father Christmas in The Nightmare Before Christmas?
Movieclips/YouTube
Mr Christmas
Santa paws

Santa claws
Nick
Finally, in Arthur Christmas, does Arthur eventually become Santa?
Sony Pictures/YouTube
Yes
No
