Quiz: How well do you remember these movies featuring Santa?

WELL, WE ALL have a favourite Christmas movie, and with the exception of just a few, most festive films feature the main man himself – Santa.

The big day is almost over, and many people will have sat down in front of the TV this afternoon and evening to enjoy a festive film.

Advertisement

With that in mind, why not test your knowledge of Santa-focused movies.

Try our quiz

Let's start with an easy one... Who voices Santa in the Polar Express? YouTube Robert Downey Jr Tom Hanks

Tim Allen Hugh Jackman What movie is this Santa from? YouTube Bad Santa Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

A Christmas Story Santa Claus: The Movie It's 1947's Miracle on 34th Street - who plays the role of Santa? Movieclips/YouTube Edmund Gwenn John Payne

Gregory Peck Humphrey Bogart In A Christmas Story, what does Santa say to Ralphie when he says he wants a BB gun for Christmas? YouTube "Okay, but try not to shoot anyone with it" "You're too young for that sort of toy"

“You’ll shoot your eye out, kid” "Sorry, Ralphie, Santa's all out of those this year" How is Fred Claus related to Santa? YouTube He's Santa's brother He's Santa's nephew

He's Santa's son He's not actually related to Santa What year was Bad Santa released? Movieclips/YouTube 2001 2003

2005 2007 In Elf, did Santa give Buddy permission to travel to New York, or did he go against Santa’s will? Movie Station/Youtube He allowed Buddy to go to New York He didn't want Buddy to go In The Santa Clause 2, when Santa finds out about the Mrs. Clause, how many days does he have to find a wife? YouTube 50 15

31 28 What does Jack call Father Christmas in The Nightmare Before Christmas? Movieclips/YouTube Mr Christmas Santa paws

Santa claws Nick Finally, in Arthur Christmas, does Arthur eventually become Santa? Sony Pictures/YouTube Yes No Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog! Pawsitively perfect! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrrfect. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic! Flippin' good. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! B'aaah here. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of an effort Share your result: Share