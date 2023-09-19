Gardaí appeal for help locating missing teenager Saoirse Byrne

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Saoirse Byrne who is missing from her home in Clondalkin since Monday, 18 September.

“Saoirse is described as 5 foot 2 inches in height, of slim build, brown eyes and long brown hair with blonde highlights,” a Garda statement read.

“When last seen, Saoirse was wearing a black jacket, mint green leggings and a peach t-shirt.”

Saoirse’s family are concerned for her wellbeing and have sought Garda assistance in locating her.

Anyone with any information on Saoirse’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.