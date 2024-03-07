Saoírse Ruane, who captured the hearts of the nation on her Toy Show appearance, dies aged 12

LAST UPDATE | 26 minutes ago
SAOÍRSE RUANE, A Toy Show favourite who inspired millions, has died aged 12.
Saoírse, from Co Galway, appeared on the Late Late Toy Show in 2020 and her family has said they are “shattered” by her passing.
In a post on Instagram, her parents said Saoírse “took her final breath in our arms”.
Her parents added: “We think of you all today also, as we know how much Saoírse was loved by the nation and the effect she had on so many people’s lives.”
They also asked for privacy following Saoírse’s passing.
During her segment on the Toy Show, Saoírse spoke about living with a rare form of cancer called Osteosarcoma.
Osteosarcoma begins in cells that form bones and caused Saoírse to lose her leg.
She showed off her prosthetic leg on the Toy Show – which had a picture of a unicorn on it – as former host Ryan Tubridy remarked: “How can a prosthetic leg be so beautiful?”
❤️️ One amazing girl, Saoirse Ruane, fulfills her three wishes ✔✔✔#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/wGnLKluaza— RTÉ One (@RTEOne) November 27, 2020
Saoírse was named one of Galway’s People of the Year in 2023.
She passed away at home on Tuesday, surrounded by her family.
Her funeral mass will be held at 2pm this coming Sunday in St Peter’s and Paul’s Church, Kiltullagh.
Saoírse’s family has encouraged those who wish to make a donation in her memory to do so to the Galway Hospice.
In a post on Instagram, Tubridy remarked that when Saoírse told her story on the Toy Show, “the nation fell in love with her”.
He added: “A selfless, humble, kind, optimistic and thoughtful child. She was everything we should and could be as a country and her passing will put so much into perspective for so many of us.
“The world is a poorer place without Saoírse but I do hope that twinkle in her eye shines on and on.”
