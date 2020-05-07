Have you seen Sarah? Appeal for 15-year-old girl missing from Co Kildare

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from Co Kildare.

Sarah Reilly Source: Garda Press Office

Sarah Reilly has been missing from Naas since Saturday, 2 May.

She is described as being around 5’5″ in height, of slim build, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Naas on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.