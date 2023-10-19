Cork hurling champs 'won a county, lost a pitch, but hopefully saved a part of the Glanmire community'

NEWLY-CROWNED CORK senior hurling champions Sarsfields hailed the “heroism” of its members yesterday as Storm Babet wreaked havoc on the club.

The club’s home town of Glanmire was among the areas hit by heavy rainfall and flooding, described by Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn, as “unprecedented”.

Sarsfields, who won their first county crown in nine years on Sunday with a two-point win against Midleton, shared images of their flooded pitch on social media.

They revealed that the flooding was caused in part by a decision taken to open two gates so as to limit damage to their club house and relieve flooding in the surrounding community.

“We will be forever proud of our senior team on Sunday and today, Sars Hurling Club experienced heroism in the form of our pitch committee and volunteers,” a post on Facebook read.

“Although we wanted to ensure we could limit the damage to the club house, we made the decision to open the two large gates (behind the bar area and at the end of the pitch).

“As a result, our main pitch essentially became a flood plain in order to relieve the flooding to the immediate Riverstown area, Orchard Manor and surrounding businesses.

“We won a county, lost a pitch, but hopefully saved a part of the Glanmire community.”

A Status Orange rain warning had been in place across five counties yesterday – Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

Midleton in east Cork has woken up this morning to the damage left by the ensuiing floods, with members of the Defence Forces deployed to the town which was left “impassable” yesterday, while areas and roads in west Waterford also suffered significant flooding.

– With additional reporting by TheJournal.ie team

Written by Niall Kelly and posted on the42.ie