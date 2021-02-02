#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 2 February 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí appeal for information over 14-year-old girl missing from Dublin

Sasha Rogosic (14) is missing from her home in Tallaght since Sunday.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 2 Feb 2021, 10:00 PM
42 minutes ago 6,468 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5343271
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information to help trace a teenager missing from Tallaght, Co Dublin. 

Sasha Rogosic (14) is missing from her home in Pryers Gate, Tallaght since Sunday.

Sasha is described as being 5ft 7in in height, with a slim build, light brown hair, and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a black waist-length fleece jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and white sneakers.

She is known to frequent the Tallaght area, a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie