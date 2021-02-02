Gardaí appeal for information over 14-year-old girl missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information to help trace a teenager missing from Tallaght, Co Dublin.

Sasha Rogosic (14) is missing from her home in Pryers Gate, Tallaght since Sunday.

Sasha is described as being 5ft 7in in height, with a slim build, light brown hair, and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a black waist-length fleece jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and white sneakers.

She is known to frequent the Tallaght area, a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.