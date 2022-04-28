Quiz: Can you identify this satellite image?

THE LAST FEW years have seen a huge growth in people using publicly available data to help verify information on the internet.

Huge numbers of people who are part of the open source intelligence community – known as OSINT – do intensive detective work from newsrooms and bedrooms all around the world to shed light on whether something really happened or not.

For the past month, The Journal has been delving into the world of disinformation as part of The Good Information Project, including this interview with two people – one a New York Times journalist, the other a volunteer working from his own home – who use open information to verify facts.

But how would you fare as an OSINT researcher?

See if you can identify these Irish facilities from satellite images alone.

