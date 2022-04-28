#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: Can you identify this satellite image?

Can you identify these Irish facilities from satellite images? Put your verification skills to the test

By Brianna Parkins Thursday 28 Apr 2022, 8:05 PM
Thursday 28 Apr 2022, 8:05 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5750106

THE LAST FEW years have seen a huge growth in people using publicly available data to help verify information on the internet. 

Huge numbers of people who are part of the open source intelligence community – known as OSINT – do intensive detective work from newsrooms and bedrooms all around the world to shed light on whether something really happened or not. 

For the past month, The Journal has been delving into the world of disinformation as part of The Good Information Project, including this interview with two people – one a New York Times journalist, the other a volunteer working from his own home – who use open information to verify facts. 

But how would you fare as an OSINT researcher? 

See if you can identify these Irish facilities from satellite images alone. 

This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

What is this?
Grain silo facility
Training tanks for military dolphins

Oil terminal
What is this facility?
A holiday park
An army camp

A retirement home
What is this?
A military facility
An acquarium

Water treatment facility
What happens in this building?
Ammunition storage
Kerry GAA training

Aeronautics research
What is this building?
A freight airport
A hospital

Military base
About the author:

About the author
Brianna Parkins
brianna@thejournal.ie

