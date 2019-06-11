This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 11 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Lack of transparency to Irish women was entirely unacceptable': Report finds smear tests were sent to 16 labs

Dr Gabriel Scally’s latest report is the just the latest review into the CervicalCheck scandal.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 3:21 PM
21 minutes ago 644 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4677380
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THE OUTSOURCING OF screening smear tests in the US has been raised as an issue of concern in the latest report of the Scally Inquiry into the CervicalCheck controversy.

In the supplementary report, which went to Cabinet and has been published today, has found that some of the laboratories where the tests were outsourced to no longer exist.

Speaking to the media today, Dr Scally said the number of laboratories thought to have carried out tests grew from six to 16.

When he first began the Scoping Inquiry in 2018 there were six labs involved in Cervical Check screening. 

When Dr Scally published his first report last September, he knew of 11. Since carrying out work for the latest report, a further four labs have been uncovered, he said. 

Today he reveals there were actually 16 labs – two in Ireland, two in UK and 12 in US. 

He criticised the labs for not telling the Scally inquiry at the “first possible opportunity” of the additional labs being used. 

Information about the other labs being used came “as much as a shock” to the CervicalCheck, the HSE and to Dr Scally, he said. 

The lack of transparency to Irish women was “entirely unacceptable”, he added.

Particular concerns were raised about the lab in Salford in the UK, which only received accreditation retrospectively, which Dr Scally said he is very unhappy with. 

Dr Scally added that he was “profoundly disappointed” the additional labs only came to light after the extensive probing by the inquiry. 

Today’s report finds that Clinical Pathology Laboratories (CPL) in Austin, Texas, who were tasked with the screening the tests, should have consulted in writing with CervicalCheck about whether outsourcing of Irish smear tests could take place. 

Speaking about his report today, Dr Scally said it is important people note “no cause for concern” about the standards of the labs being used in the past or the present was identified. 

He reiterated that no evidence was found in relation to the quality of the screening at any of the labs.l 

The doctor’s previous review into CervicalCheck last year identified 221 women subsequently diagnosed with cervical cancer who were not told that slides from an earlier screening could have been interpreted differently.

These issues came to light when women diagnosed with cervical cancer, such as Vicky Phelan and Emma Mhic Mhathúna came forward to tell their story.

Dr Scally subsequently proposed an overhaul of the screening programme.

In his last report, Dr Scally found that the biggest failure he identified in his four-month review was the non-disclosure of information from CervicalCheck audits to patients.

He also said that members of the medical profession need to sit down and hear from the women who were impacted by the scandal.

Health Minister Simon Harris has now asked Dr Scally to continue to oversee that his recommendations are being implemented. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie