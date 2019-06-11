'Lack of transparency to Irish women was entirely unacceptable': Report finds smear tests were sent to 16 labs

THE OUTSOURCING OF screening smear tests in the US has been raised as an issue of concern in the latest report of the Scally Inquiry into the CervicalCheck controversy.

In the supplementary report, which went to Cabinet and has been published today, has found that some of the laboratories where the tests were outsourced to no longer exist.

Speaking to the media today, Dr Scally said the number of laboratories thought to have carried out tests grew from six to 16.

When he first began the Scoping Inquiry in 2018 there were six labs involved in Cervical Check screening.

When Dr Scally published his first report last September, he knew of 11. Since carrying out work for the latest report, a further four labs have been uncovered, he said.

Today he reveals there were actually 16 labs – two in Ireland, two in UK and 12 in US.

He criticised the labs for not telling the Scally inquiry at the “first possible opportunity” of the additional labs being used.

Information about the other labs being used came “as much as a shock” to the CervicalCheck, the HSE and to Dr Scally, he said.

The lack of transparency to Irish women was “entirely unacceptable”, he added.

Particular concerns were raised about the lab in Salford in the UK, which only received accreditation retrospectively, which Dr Scally said he is very unhappy with.

Dr Scally added that he was “profoundly disappointed” the additional labs only came to light after the extensive probing by the inquiry.

Today’s report finds that Clinical Pathology Laboratories (CPL) in Austin, Texas, who were tasked with the screening the tests, should have consulted in writing with CervicalCheck about whether outsourcing of Irish smear tests could take place.

Speaking about his report today, Dr Scally said it is important people note “no cause for concern” about the standards of the labs being used in the past or the present was identified.

He reiterated that no evidence was found in relation to the quality of the screening at any of the labs.l

The doctor’s previous review into CervicalCheck last year identified 221 women subsequently diagnosed with cervical cancer who were not told that slides from an earlier screening could have been interpreted differently.

These issues came to light when women diagnosed with cervical cancer, such as Vicky Phelan and Emma Mhic Mhathúna came forward to tell their story.

Dr Scally subsequently proposed an overhaul of the screening programme.

In his last report, Dr Scally found that the biggest failure he identified in his four-month review was the non-disclosure of information from CervicalCheck audits to patients.

He also said that members of the medical profession need to sit down and hear from the women who were impacted by the scandal.

Health Minister Simon Harris has now asked Dr Scally to continue to oversee that his recommendations are being implemented.