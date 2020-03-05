This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí investigating PhoneWatch scam arrest man in Co Clare

Similar scams have been taking place in Tipperary, Limerick and Cork.

By Adam Daly Thursday 5 Mar 2020, 1:28 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Valeri Potapova
Image: Shutterstock/Valeri Potapova

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING A fraud incident in Limerick have arrested a man in his 20s. 

Gardaí said they received a report of a man calling to a house in the Corbally area claiming to work for the company PhoneWatch.

The man is understood to have offered the homeowner an upgrade to their security system for a fee which they agreed to.

After a transaction was carried out the homeowner was given back a different bank card. The real bank card was used later on that day to withdraw €700 from an ATM.

Gardaí have received other reports of this type of fraud occurring in recent days and issued a warning for members of the public to be vigilant.

An investigation into the Corbally incident was carried out by gardaí from Mayorstone Park and a man in his 20s was subsequently arrested this morning in Co Clare.

He is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has been a victim of a similar incident to contact their local Garda Station.

“If you suspect that anyone who calls to your door selling goods or services is not who they say they are, tell them you are not interested and call the gardaí immediately,” Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Ber Leetch said.

Genuine trade’s people or a salesperson won’t be offended by any queries the gardaí may make.

