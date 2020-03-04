This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí warn of people pretending to be Phone Watch employees and stealing debit card details

The scams have been taking place in Tipperary, Limerick and Cork.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 4 Mar 2020, 4:00 PM
Image: Shutterstock/alice-photo
Image: Shutterstock/alice-photo

GARDAÍ ARE URGING members of the public to be vigilant following a number of debit card scams in Cork, Tipperary and Limerick. 

The scams involve a man, claiming to be from the company Phone Watch, taking debit card details from people and withdrawing cash from their accounts. 

One such incident happened on Saturday 29 February at around 3.30pm when the man, who is reported to have dark hair and glasses, called to a house in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, and was invited in after claiming he was a Phone Watch employee. 

This man, who possesses apparent Phone Watch paraphernalia and literature, stated he would upgrade their system for free. 

When the victim handed over his debit card for payment, the man asked him to enter his pin number into a small device he was carrying. He then retained the debit card and handed back a different one. 

Cash was then withdrawn from a number of banks in Tipperary and Limerick on the same day and the following day. 

While investigations are ongoing into these incidents, gardaí are appealing to the public to always be careful providing details, particularly bank details, to anyone not known to them calling to their home.

“If you are unsure about the bona fides of any caller, do not invite them into your home and contact your local garda station who will assist you in verifying their details,” gardaí said in a statement today. 

Anyone with information in relation to incidents of this nature are asked to contact their local garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

